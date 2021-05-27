Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate
Facebook will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made in recognition of the reignited debate about the virus’s origins, a company spokesperson told ABC News. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”ktbb.com