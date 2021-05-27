Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate

ktbb.com
 6 days ago

Facebook will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made in recognition of the reignited debate about the virus’s origins, a company spokesperson told ABC News. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

ktbb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Man Made#International Health#False Claims#Political Scientists#Political Debate#Chinese Scientists#Abc News#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Ic#The Chinese Embassy#Senate#Who#Origins#Misleading Health Claims#International Criticism#Policies#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
InternetGizmodo

Facebook Will Stop Labeling Posts Questioning Covid-19's Origins Fake News

Following increased scrutiny and a renewed investigation into the exact origins of Covid-19, Facebook said on Wednesday that it would no longer remove posts that claim that the virus is man-made or manufactured. The policy shift comes on the same day that President Joe Biden called upon U.S. intelligence officials...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus 'man-made'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is no longer removing posts that claim the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was man-made amid renewed debate over its origins. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” said a Facebook spokeswoman in an emailed statement.
InternetPosted by
Newsweek

Facebook Makes Policy Reversal as Pressure Mounts to Discover COVID-19 Origin

In a statement on Wednesday, Facebook said it will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made, the Associated Press reported. "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," the statement said.
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
Worldrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

World Health Organization approves China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. The decision will allow CoronaVac to be used in WHO's vaccine-sharing program, COVAX, which seeks to provide equitable global access to immunizations. It is the second Chinese vaccine given WHO approval...
Public Healthworldpoliticsreview.com

The Coronavirus ‘Lab Leak Hypothesis’ Gets a Second Look

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, China Note, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email every Wednesday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
WorldGenomeWeb

Greek Letters for Variants

The World Health Organization has announced a new Greek alphabet-based naming system for SARS-CoV-2 variants, CNN reports. It adds that the hope is that the new nomenclature will make it easier for the public to discuss the variants without stigmatizing the countries where the variants were detected. Under this system, the B.1.1.7 variant that was found in the UK is dubbed "Alpha" and the B.1.351 variant uncovered in South Africa is "Beta," while the P.1 variant found in Brazil is "Gamma" and the B.1.617.2 variant identified in India is "Delta." The WHO notes that the new labels are not meant to replace the scientific names of the variants.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

COVID-19 origins aside, U.S. needs to face its own pandemic failures

Is the COVID-19 pandemic the result of an accidental release of a dangerous virus created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Or did it arise naturally, jumping from an animal to a human, as so many other dangerous infectious organisms do?. Until recently the “lab-leak” theory was largely viewed as...
WorldWashington Examiner

WHO welcomes Syria, Belarus to executive board

The World Health Organization has been making some questionable moves lately, pushing out Taiwan at China's request while elevating Syria and Belarus to a place of power and privilege. A recent video of the vote showed no objections to welcoming Syria's Minister of Health Hassan Mohammed Al Ghabash to the...
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID-19, a Chinese laboratory investigation, and the future of US-China relations

Poor Wuhan. Once known as a megacity on the make, now it always will be known as the birthplace of COVID-19. And it may be that the deadly disease that has so far killed more than 3.5 million globally, with nearly 595,000 US deaths and counting, didn’t even come from Wuhan, according to the most fulsome World Health Organization study on the subject. That said, a number of respected scientists have challenged the findings of the study, including the World Health Organization’s own director.
Public HealthMiddletown Press

Understanding the Covid-19 Lab-Leak Theory

After more than a year of scientific hypotheses, baseless conspiracy theories, and a lack of transparency from China, we still don’t know Covid-19’s origin story — the precise route SARS-CoV-2 took to end up as the cause of a global pandemic. And thanks to the country’s deep partisan divides, even the suggestion that we still need a clearer picture of how the novel coronavirus got its start can be perceived as politically charged.