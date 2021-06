COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City is seeing a two week delay waste pickup, according to a presentation Tuesday evening at Columbus City Council. Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin tells News Leader 9 that the shortage of inmates right now is causing about a two week delay in bulk and yard waste pickup for the city. Fewer people going to trial means fewer people doing time behind bars, and fewer inmates available to help with trash pickup. However, the Fountain City has a solution now.