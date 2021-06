This weather may not reflect it, but we are in June and about to step into summer. Well, I guess all the rain does reflect that we are in spring. Never mind that. However, all this rain means that for us dog parents we have some puppies that have not been able to enjoy the outdoors very much over the last few weeks. I know our Border Collie can’t wait until we can go back to the dog park and play with all our friends, or go for a ride and grab a bit to eat.