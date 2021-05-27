Cancel
Singtel rethinks strategy after profit plummets

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon revealed plans for a strategic reset to drive recovery and growth, as a massive one-time exceptional charge weighed on its bottom-line in its fiscal H2 2021 (the six months to 31 March). Yuen used Singtel’s earnings statement to explain it will continue to invest for...

www.mobileworldlive.com
Financial ReportsZDNet

Singtel continues downward trend across 2021 fiscal year

Singaporean telco Singtel has continued to see its balance sheet contract as it reported decreases across the board for the full year to the end of March. Revenue for the telco was down 5% from SG$16.5 billion to SG$15.6 billion, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 16% to SG$3.8 billion, and net profit halved to SG$554 million. All of these numbers were down in the last financial year, dramatically so in some cases. For net profit, the telco reported SG$3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, SG$2.5 billion higher than this year's number.
Economytelecoms.com

Singtel sells broad range of assets as earnings plummet

Singtel distracted the industry from a weak set of full-year results with the publication of a new strategy that includes the planned sale of a broad swathe of infrastructure assets. The Singaporean incumbent joins a long list of global telecoms operators looking to monetise infrastructure. It has already made a...
WorldData Center Knowledge

Singtel to Focus on 5G, Digitalization and Asset Sales in Revamp

Abhishek Vishnoi (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. will sharpen focus on areas like 5G, digitalization and unlocking of value in infrastructure assets as part of its new strategic direction after Covid-related challenges and one-time charges nearly halved the company’s earnings. The company plans to gain 5G market share in Singapore...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Singtel Second-Half Net Plunges on Impairment Charges

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.'s net profit in the second half plunged as the company took a massive non-cash impairment charges on its investments in two of its units. Net profit for the second half ended March came in at 87.6 million Singapore dollars (US$66.1 million) compared with S$1.20 billion same period last year, Singtel said Thursday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Singtel eyes 5G expansion, digitalisation in growth strategy

May 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) said on Thursday it would invest more in 5G and grow its market share in Australia, while it boosts its digital operations. Singtel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms operator, revealed its growth plan in a strategy update along with its full-year results where...
WorldLight Reading

Singtel trumpets launch of standalone 5G

Singapore indicated in 2020 that it intended to skip the interim step of non-standalone 5G (5G NSA) and instead adopt the full-fat version of the new mobile standard from the get-go. In April last year, the Singapore regulator awarded two 5G licenses to market leader Singtel and Antina, the joint...
