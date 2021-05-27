Central Florida Construction Cos./General Contractors-National

Min Sun Kim stepped up big in the last year to serve as the North Star of Central Florida's nonprofit industry. The interim executive director of Winter Park's Edyth Bush Institute for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Leadership at Rollins College's Crummer Graduate School of Business was named to this position in January 2021. She knew that through the last year, the nonprofit community could benefit from her organization's experience in leading the sector. First, she guided the institute to essentially shift overnight to a virtual programming format due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her technical prowess led her to becoming a trusted voice at Rollins College for hosting and planning virtual events.