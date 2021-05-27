Rugs 101: Everything you Need to Know about Buying a Rug

From folding chairs to dining setups, seating is one of the easiest ways to make any outside space feel like a living room-worthy oasis. But when it comes to an outdoor chair’s best friend—cushions—there’s actually more to keep in mind than you may think. Do you want to leave them out in the rain overnight? You’ll need ones swathed in weather-proof fabric. Are you constantly ‘gramming your gatherings? Consider bold stripes or animal prints. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your Adirondack or impress your first post-pandemic dinner guests, we have you covered: We searched the market for the best outdoor cushions for any type of setup, budget, and style.