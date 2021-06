Kadarius Toney is the player you're most interested to see at rookie minicamp. John Schmeelk: Fact - I don't know exactly what rookie minicamp is going to look like, so Kadarius Toney is the only obvious answer here. Since we were unable to attend the Senior Bowl this year, I have not seen Toney move around in person yet. I look forward to being able to do that for the first time during rookie minicamp. It's one thing to watch an elite athlete on tape and another all together to see one up close and in person.