‘Caught in Providence’ has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy

Caught in Providence, the popular courtroom television program featuring Judge Frank Caprio, has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

What started as a local program in Rhode Island, Caught in Providence is now nationally syndicated program.

Judge Frank Caprio was appointed Chief Municipal Judge in Providence, Rhode Island in 1985 and has been re-appointed six times by the mayor of Providence and the Providence City Council.

Judge Caprio’s kind nature, thoughtfulness and great humor have made him a Rhode Island treasure.

Judge Caprio’s brother, Joseph Caprio, started filming the court cases over 20 years ago. The show first aired on Providence local access, but was picked up by ABC6-WLNE and then went on to national syndication on Fox in 2018.

​All of the cases and people are real. Those who step in front of him have a little fun with the cameras, but Judge Caprio makes it clear that he is there to do his job.

Here are the other legal programs nominated:

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence SYNDICATED

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 25 from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS and ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+.

