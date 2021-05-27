Cancel
Chevy Express Discount Takes $3,000 Off Price In May 2021

By Francisco Cruz
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar Chevy Express discount reduces the price of the van by $3,000, and is available for both Cargo and Passenger models during May 2021. An identical offer is available for the Express’s corporate twin – the GMC Savana. For those who may not be familiar with the products, both vehicles ride on the GM GMT 610 platform, and offer identical powertrain options, which include the 4.3L LV1 V6, 6.0L L96 Vortec V8, 6.0L LC8 Vortec V8, and Duramax turbo-diesel 2.8L LWN I4 engines. Notably, both 6.0-liter eight-cylinder engine options have been deleted for the 2021 model year, and replaced by the 6.6-liter L8T V8 engine.

gmauthority.com
