Feds sue Canton construction company for threat against employee in OT investigation

Patriot Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON — The federal Department of Labor secured a restraining order against a Canton construction company being investigated for wage theft after officials say the owner threatened a former employee. The Department of Labor, headed by former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, filed the lawsuit against Capone Bros., Inc. and Charles...

www.patriotledger.com
