Walla Walla County, WA

Notice of Hearing

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, a public hearing will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, to consider declaring certain County property as surplus. A listing of the items proposed to be declared surplus is available from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office by calling (509) 524-2505. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.

