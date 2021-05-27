Cancel
K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

The official BTS meal has FINALLY arrived at McDonald's

BTS fans can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations. The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili, and cajun dipping sauces. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from...
PennLive.com

BTS meal drops today at central Pa. McDonald’s restaurants

BTS pop music stars have a favorite meal at McDonald’s and starting today you can enjoy it, too. The band’s order, according to McDonald’s, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and - for the first time in the United States - “Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.”
Food & DrinksNews 12

'BTS McDonald's Meal' coming soon to fast-food chain

Urban Outfitters sees a boost of nearly $54 million during the first quarter as shoppers return to stores. Nordstrom reports a wider than expected loss of $1.05 per share. McDonald's announces the release date of K-pop band "BTS McDonald's Meal."
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”
Recipeskiss951.com

BTS’ McDonald’s Meal In Stores Now, Plus There’s New Merch

If things seemed a bit crowded at your local McDonald’s yesterday you can blame BTS. The K-Pop group’s signature meal just went on sale. The special BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
Chicago, ILMarietta Daily Journal

We try the new McDonald’s BTS Meal. Spoiler alert: It’s all about the sauce.

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
EconomyHypebae

McDonald's Korea Dresses Its Stores in Purple for BTS Collaboration

Celebrating its worldwide partnership with the record-breaking K-pop group BTS, McDonald’s has dressed select stores in Korea in purple – the septet’s designated fandom color. One of the fast food chain’s main locations in Seoul, the Cheongdam DT spot sees a gradient purple design on its façade, along with themed...
Restaurantstheface.com

Smooth Like Burger: we tried McDonald’s new spicy BTS meal

There’s a comforting familiarity of getting McDonald’s abroad. Despite language barriers, or slight menu differences, the reliability, accessibility and, taste is grounding. Pop into a McDonald’s anywhere and you get a peek into local people living their regular fries-and-a-drink life; it’s a little bit of home, a little bit of wherever you are. To some foodie’s dismay, I’ve made it a point to try the regional items at McDonald’s as I’ve travelled; the curry sauce in the UK, ham-and-cheese sandwich in Italy, and even adding a beer to my meal in Spain. I haven’t made it to South Korea yet, but today I took my dusty Prius through Los Angeles traffic into the drive-thru and got as close as I could: ordering the official BTS Meal at McDonald’s.
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
Distractify

Get Ready BTS Fans: Their Signature McDonald's Meal Is Here!

The next celebrities to benefit from the McDonald's signature meal treatment are BTS, and their assortment of McDonald's products promises to be just as enticing as the brand's other collaborations. The South Korean K-pop boy band has opted to go a different route than past collaborators have with their meals and have decided to inject some of their local flavors into their signature meal.