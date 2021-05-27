Miami-Dade County partners with hotels to inoculate workers, boost access to vaccines
A group of five young women, all of whom work as housekeepers at the Conrad Miami hotel in Brickell, nervously crowded around the sign-up table of a pop-up vaccine site on Wednesday in the parking garage adjacent to the JW Marriott Miami. A few said they hadn’t yet gotten the vaccine because they fear the side effects; others because they simply haven’t made time; one felt too anxious to get the shot and left.www.miamiherald.com