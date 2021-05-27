Miami-Dade County partners with hotels to inoculate workers, boost access to vaccines

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.