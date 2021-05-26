newsbreak-logo
Traffic

Transportation Priority Lists

forwardpinellas.org
 3 days ago

As a Metropolitan Planning Organization, Forward Pinellas is responsible for setting priorities for transportation funding in Pinellas County. Each year, Forward Pinellas develops a priority list of projects, which is then shared with the Florida Department of Transportation for consideration in the development of the department’s five-year work program. Our...

forwardpinellas.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Forward Pinellas#Transportation Funding#Priorities#Ranking#Connectivity#Project Readiness#Pinellas County#Lists
Amador County, CAledger.news

Amador County Transportation Commission

The Amador County Transportation Commission (ACTC) is soliciting qualified firms to submit statement of qualifications for consulting services to carryout traffic modeling, analysis, and related support The RFQ is available at the ACTC or at http://www.actc-amador.org/. Deadline for submittal is 6/18/21. May 28, 2021-V749.
Belleair, FLBeach Beacon

Belleair reevaluates infrastructure priorities

BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission has agreed to prioritize future road, bridge, and other infrastructure work based on suggestions by engineering consultants McKim & Creed of Clearwater. The town’s Infrastructure Board agreed that the town needed an updated Capital Improvement Plan and asked the company to develop a roadmap...
Liberal First

Dodge City part of massive state investment supporting 30 KDOT transportation projects

Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced May 26, a more than $42 million statewide investment to support 30 transportation projects through an expanded list of recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Cost Share Program for Spring 2021. Among the projects included in the list are...
Trafficclevelandheights.com

Transportation Advisory Committee

After reaching the WebEx website, enter your name, email address, and the following:. * If you are having difficulty joining by computer, join by phone at 1-415-655-0001. When prompted, enter the meeting number listed above. Press # for the user.
TrafficColumbian

Letter: Address equity in transportation

In response to “In Our View: Keep on-street parking on Columbia Street” (The Columbian, May 16): How do we build vibrant cities? One key step is working on ways to move people safely through our city. Our streets are built for the movement of goods and people. People move by many modes.
Lake County, ILvillageofbeachpark.com

Lake County Transportation Update

Submit ideas and questions by June 10 at lakecountyil.gov/YorkHouseRd. The Lake County Division of Transportation (LCDOT) is studying potential improvements to York House Road, and we want to hear from you. The project limits are York House Road from IL 131 (Green Bay Road) to IL 137 (Sheridan Road) in...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

O’Connor: Capitalizing on transportation diversity

Oklahoma City’s streets were developed with one primary consideration: to move cars. Today, our city planners consider many other aspects in how we get around our city – including how to encourage pedestrians and bikes and keep them safe while keeping traffic moving. Creating safe, walkable and bike-friendly areas actually has an impact on the economy since vibrant sidewalks improve retail and restaurant business and encourage healthier lifestyles, human interactivity and environmental awareness.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Streets, safety top list of citizen priorities

Maintenance of city streets and public safety services should receive the most emphasis in coming years in St. Joseph, according to a survey of community members. The Community Alliance recently conducted a survey that included responses from more than 700 residents about quality of life issues in St. Joseph. More than 80% of respondents said streets should be the top priority.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Pasco board considers road priorities

The Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be identifying its list of priority projects at its June 10 meeting. The list includes projects that are included on the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) from 2022 to 2027, which includes projects that are funded and those not yet funded. The list...
IndustryNJBIZ

OPINION: Top priority

We have a serious problem with warehouse sprawl in New Jersey. As our former director Jeff Tittel always said, we’re turning from the Garden State into the Warehouse State. First and foremost, we need to make sure that warehouses can’t be built on environmentally sensitive areas, sensitive farmland and near residential areas across the state. Not only do these developments create more runoff pollution, but the truck traffic can result in congestion, roadway damage and noise and air pollution. When warehouses are built in the proper areas, we believe that they should comply with the highest standards to incorporate clean energy technology and to reduce emissions. We should be using these developments to further our renewable energy goals, which includes making sure we can build solar electric generation structures on the rooftops.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Safety Must Remain a Priority

What is the most critical issue Eden Housing needs to answer?. Possible contamination on their site. The Regional Water Quality Board and the city are investigating contamination in the soil and the groundwater located on the property. The chemicals of concern include arsenic, lead, petroleum hydrocarbons, and volatile organic compounds. These chemicals can cause cancer, learning disabilities, and other serious health issues. The public and future residents have a right to know the level of contamination before the site is approved for housing.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Drainage remains a priority for Orange

Relining of Cooper Gully is about to enter Phase II as the city advertises for bids for the $2.5 million project. A Ditch Improvement project at Meeks Drive and Clark Lane was slightly delayed as a line for Centerpoint was discovered underground and needed to be relocated before work could continue with the project, according to City of Orange Director of Public Works and Engineering Department James B. “Jim” Wolf.
TrafficEllsworth American

Support affordable energy and transportation

Anyone who cares about the economy should be concerned about LD 167 and LD 1532, two bills in the Legislature that could cripple Maine’s energy and transportation infrastructure, increasing the cost of heating oil, fuel, gasoline and asphalt for Maine families and businesses. Pretty much every business organization in the...
Trafficrtands.com

FRA, FTA give Hudson Tunnel Project a critical nudge

The money might not be there, but the paperwork is starting to roll in. On May 28 the Federal Railroad Administration and the Federal Transit Administration jointly issued the final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision for the Hudson Tunnel Project. The steps are needed for either the FRA or FTA to earmark future federal funding for preconstruction activities like engineering, final design development, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Senate puts permanent sales tax in play for transportation projects

The Louisiana Senate voted 27-10 Wednesday for a proposal that would make the state’s higher sales tax rate permanent but start shifting revenue from that tax toward transportation projects in 2025. Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, attached the permanent sales tax proposal to a medical marijuana tax bill sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner […] The post Louisiana Senate puts permanent sales tax in play for transportation projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Kalaupapa, HImauinow.com

Kalaupapa Airport Night Medevac Exercise, June 2

Molokaʻi residents are advised of a planned nighttime medevac exercise scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 2, at Kalaupapa Airport, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The exercise will involve an American Medical Response helicopter simulating an evacuation of a critically injured person. The drill is scheduled to...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Door County Connect Launches Free Wednesday Transportation Service

Door County Connect (formerly called ADRC Bus/Van Service) launched its Connector Link service earlier this month. It’s a deviated fixed-route service that will operate in the City of Sturgeon Bay every Wednesday at no cost to riders. “Our goal is to meet the needs of our riders and local businesses...
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Equal assessment method chosen

SEELEY LAKE – The Seeley Lake Sewer District Board appointed Cheri Thompson to serve on the Board and adopted an equal assessment method for next year’s tax assessment at their May 20 meeting. In other business, the Board hired an interim manager, heard a presentation on a water study in the area and discussed studying the groundwater with the Health Department.