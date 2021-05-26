Transportation Priority Lists

We have a serious problem with warehouse sprawl in New Jersey. As our former director Jeff Tittel always said, we’re turning from the Garden State into the Warehouse State. First and foremost, we need to make sure that warehouses can’t be built on environmentally sensitive areas, sensitive farmland and near residential areas across the state. Not only do these developments create more runoff pollution, but the truck traffic can result in congestion, roadway damage and noise and air pollution. When warehouses are built in the proper areas, we believe that they should comply with the highest standards to incorporate clean energy technology and to reduce emissions. We should be using these developments to further our renewable energy goals, which includes making sure we can build solar electric generation structures on the rooftops.