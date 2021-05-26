Cancel
Redmond, OR

Alvin Clair "Lad" Lash

redmondspokesman.com
Cover picture for the articleJuly 1, 1930 - May 14, 2021. Alvin “Lad” Lash passed away in Redmond, OR at his home on May 14, 2021. Lad was born July 1, 1930 to Orville and Mary (Saunders) Lash in The Dalles, OR. He graduated from the Dalles Union High School 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy from 1948-50. He then worked for ODF in the Dalles. He met and married Donna M. Strixner Nov 27, 1955 in The Dalles. He went on to work at the Dalles Fire Department. They had a son Steve in 1955, a daughter Cindy in 1957 and another son Brian in 1960. In the pursuit of an aviation career, and after his second trip to Alaska flying airplanes he rebuilt, Cal Butler “Butler Aircraft ” hired him in the Spring of 1965 to fly as a crop duster in the spring and a tanker pilot in the summer. In 1979 Lad started Sherman Aviation in Wasco, OR. he operated the business until 1994. He retired from Butler Aircraft at the end of the fi re season 1997. He was 67 years old flying a C-130 air tanker number 67. He loved his 7s.

The Dalles, OR
Alaska State
Redmond, OR
Wasco, OR
