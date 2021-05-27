Cancel
Hanover, NH

Foreign policy fellows program named after John Rosenwald, a long-time Dartmouth leader and board chair emeritus

By Soleil Gaylord
Dartmouth
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosenwald’s friends and classmates led a $12 million campaign to endow the program in Rosenwald’s name. On May 20, Dartmouth announced it would endow and expand the foreign relations fellows program in honor of Edward John Rosenwald, Jr. ’52 Tu ’53, according to the Office of Communications. Rosenwald — chair emeritus of the Dartmouth Board of Trustees — has served in various leadership positions at the College for 70 years, including serving on the Board of Trustees, leading the Will to Excel campaign and serving as vice chair of the $1.3 billion Campaign for the Dartmouth Experience.

www.thedartmouth.com
