Growing north-south divide in KC is a lot like the old North-South divide in the US
Troost Avenue used to be the racial and political dividing line in Kansas City. But it’s the Missouri River, which divides north from south, that’s the new Troost. That became clearer in the past week, after Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed his much-needed police reform plan through the City Council. The reallocation of $42 million in police department funds enjoyed widespread support south of the river, including from prominent civil rights groups.www.kansascity.com