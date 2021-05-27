Cancel
Erie, PA

Arts, entertainment and recreation providers help define Erie County. Help them to thrive again

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI returned to Erie in September 2018 to lead the charge at Erie Arts & Culture, the regional arts council serving northwestern Pennsylvania and its creative and cultural sector. Since then, one of my talking points has been to highlight what Erie has to offer as it relates to the arts, entertainment and recreation (AER). I am confident in making the claim that per capita there may be more AER institutions, facilities, attractions and events in our city than anywhere else in the United States.

www.goerie.com
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

$350K Challenge Launches for 'We Believe in Erie' Fund

The Erie Community Foundation on Monday announced a $350,000 challenge fund designed to encourage community members to donate to its "We Believe in Erie" fund. The challenge was created by Erie businessman Thomas B. Hagen. The "We Believe in Erie" fund was launched in April by the Greater Erie Economic...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Presque Isle prepares to open beaches Memorial Day Weekend

Presque Isle State Park is in use year round, but the hallmark for many is the beach. "I'm ready for summer. I'm ready to do some boating, ride some motorcycles, and just live life,” Dylan Miller told Erie News Now while spending Sunday in the sand. "We're very excited for...
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Port Farms brings live music back to Erie County

After more than a year, live music is back in Erie County. "The Wild Feathers are joining us all the way from Nashville, Tennessee, and we are super excited about it,” said Port Farms owner, Kelly Port. More than 700 people came out to Port Farms in Waterford, lawn chairs...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University, Federal Resources Corp. to Establish Partnership

Erie-based company Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University are partnering together to create a new cybersecurity education center, Mercyhurst University officials announced Monday. Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University will create the Federal Resources Corp. Cyber Education Center at Mercyhurst University. Federal Resources Corp. is a fast-growing technology company run...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Crawford County Awarded More than $950K in Hospitality Relief Funding

More than $950,000 has been awarded to Crawford County's hospitality industry through Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. It is part of nearly $122 million in pandemic relief provided to all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties through CHIRP, including $3 million to Erie County. A...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Host 3rd Annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday

The Community Blood Bank (CBB) will host its 3rd annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday, May 21, CBB officials announced Monday. The event, which will feature games, giveaways and food, is designed to highlight existing donors and bring in new ones. Anyone who donates on Friday will receive a t-shirt,...
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Gaadge ‘Twenty-Two’

Mitch DeLong started a band called Gaadge in his hometown of Erie almost a decade ago. After moving around the country for a while, he settled in Pittsburgh and decided to focus on making this music come to life. The band released its debut a few Halloweens ago and ever...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Where are the birds? Migrant numbers around Erie low for mid-May

Lesser yellowlegs were migrating past Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park where a whopping 365 were counted on May 7. A red-throated loon, near breeding plumage, was spotted off Beach 9 on Sunday. A sedge wren was seen briefly on the north side of Niagara Pond on Wednesday. It has been noted by many birders that migrant bird numbers are much lower than normal for mid-May. This has also been said about other surrounding birding hotspots like the highly popular Magee Marsh in Ohio. Wildflowers blooming now are painted trillium, dame's rocket, English daisy, Solomon's seal, hooked crowfoot, field peppergrass and high-bush blueberry.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

David Bruce: Rising lumber prices put brakes on Erie building projects

Matt Summerell expected to have a busy summer, building a new house and up to eight additions. But then lumber prices rose a staggering 300% and Summerell's customers all decided to postpone their projects until they became more affordable. "Last summer the prices were high for pressure-treated lumber, now it's...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

TRENDING local news happened around Erie

1. Erie police search for suspects after 10-year-old stabbed at city park Wednesday afternoon | 2. Lake Erie beach house: Judge voids tax sale, but blasts owner as 'serial tax delinquent' | 3. 'Just Dream It:' Syrian Refugee Family Opens Auto Repair Business in Erie
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University Celebrates Class of 2021

Mercyhurst University celebrated the Class of 2021 with three different ceremonies at the Erie Insurance Arena on Sunday. These three ceremonies made it possible for students to cross the stage to get their diplomas and have their families present to watch. Spaced out seats, only a few family members attending...