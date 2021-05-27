Arts, entertainment and recreation providers help define Erie County. Help them to thrive again
I returned to Erie in September 2018 to lead the charge at Erie Arts & Culture, the regional arts council serving northwestern Pennsylvania and its creative and cultural sector. Since then, one of my talking points has been to highlight what Erie has to offer as it relates to the arts, entertainment and recreation (AER). I am confident in making the claim that per capita there may be more AER institutions, facilities, attractions and events in our city than anywhere else in the United States.www.goerie.com