I’m a Missouri COVID-19 widow. We need help, not platitudes about ‘heroes’ we lost

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

I am a Missouri COVID-19 widow. My husband was 37 when he died in the hospital on a ventilator, alone except for hospital staff, four days before my 33rd birthday. I was not allowed to see him, but I was allowed to see his body after he was gone. That’s something I’ll never forget. I have flashbacks at random times to that hospital room — memories that can drop me to my knees while I try to find my breath.

