Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hancock rejects Cummings’ ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ about his conduct

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcQVS_0aD50CQH00
Health Minister Matt Hancock (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings are “not true”, as he fought to save his career.

Boris Johnson’s former aide accused Mr Hancock of repeatedly lying, being disastrously incompetent and claimed he should have been fired on multiple occasions during the course of the pandemic.

Forced to go to the House of Commons to respond to the claims, Mr Hancock said: “These unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.

“I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”

During a seven-hour evidence session to MPs on Wednesday, Mr Cummings claimed his former boss, the Prime Minister, is “unfit” to lead and his Government’s failures had led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Apart from his damning assessment of Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings saved his fiercest criticism for Mr Hancock over failings around care homes policy, personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and his public pledge on a testing target which caused disruption in Whitehall.

Mr Cummings told MPs that the Prime Minister had been told “categorically in March that people will be tested before they went back to care homes” from hospital by Mr Hancock – something which did not happen.

It was “complete nonsense” to claim the Government had put a shield around care homes, Mr Cummings claimed.

He said Mr Hancock should have been sacked on 15 to 20 occasions and Whitehall’s top mandarin at the time, Sir Mark Sedwill, had “lost confidence in the Secretary of State’s honesty”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlyil_0aD50CQH00
Dominic Cummings (PA Wire)

Answering an urgent question in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: “Every day since I began working on the response to this pandemic last January, I’ve got up each morning and asked ‘What must I do to protect life?’

“That is the job of the Health Secretary in a pandemic.

“We’ve taken an approach of openness, transparency and explanation of both what we know and of what we don’t know.”

Mr Cummings accused the Health Secretary of making a “stupid” public pledge to increase testing to 100,000 by the end of April 2020, claiming he then interfered with the building of the Test and Trace system to maximise his chances of hitting his target.

“It was criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm,” Mr Cummings claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yRNo_0aD50CQH00
Dominic Cummings quizzed by MPs (PA Wire)

But in the Commons, Mr Hancock defended his approach and said: “Setting and meeting ambitious targets is how you get stuff done in Government.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the allegations made by Mr Cummings are either true – in which case Mr Hancock “potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code” and the principles of standards in public life – or they are false “and the Prime Minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street”.

Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt, one of those who questioned Mr Cummings, said they had asked for evidence to be provided to back up the former adviser’s claims and until that is produced “those allegation should be treated as unproven”.

Mr Hancock’s Cabinet colleague, Robert Jenrick, rejected Mr Cummings’ central claim that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the Government’s handling of the crisis.

Asked directly whether he thinks that claim is wrong, the Communities Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, I think it is, because you have to remember that we didn’t have all of the facts at the time that the decisions were being taken.

“Nobody, I think, could doubt for one moment that the Prime Minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and the advice that was available to him.”

Downing Street said on Wednesday that Mr Hancock continues to have the confidence of the Prime Minister and the pair are “working closely” to save lives.

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, is likely to face questions of his own about the explosive evidence from his once-closest aide when he visits a hospital on Thursday.

As well as being branded unfit for office, it is alleged that Mr Johnson dismissed the pandemic as a “scare story” or the new “swine flu” in early 2020 as the global crisis loomed, and wanted to be injected with Covid-19 on television in a bid to calm the nation.

Mr Cummings, who was ousted from No 10 late last year as part of a behind-the-scenes power struggle, said that, by the end of October 2020, his relationship with Mr Johnson had deteriorated due to the Prime Minister’s delays in ordering an autumn lockdown that could have prevented deaths.

He said he “fundamentally regarded him as unfit for the job” and that he was attempting to make changes to the “structure around him to try and stop what I thought were extremely bad decisions”.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Robert Jenrick
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#State Secretary#Private Secretary#Cabinet Secretary#Personal Attacks#The House Of Commons#Ppe#Test#Trace#Communities#Bbc Radio 4#Health Select Committee#Case Mr Hancock#Mr Johnson#Breach#Disgraceful Behaviour#Failings#Sir Mark Sedwill#Government#Unnecessary Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Matt Hancock denies lying to Prime Minister as Cummings row fallout continues

Matt Hancock condemned “unsubstantiated” attacks from Dominic Cummings as he fought to save his career over claims he lied to the Prime Minister about coronavirus plans. The Health Secretary faced a day of questions from MPs and the media over whether he falsely told Boris Johnson that patients would be tested before they were discharged from hospitals to care homes at the start of the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour accuses Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving ‘carte blanche’ to rule-breaking

Labour has accused Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving “carte blanche” to rule-breaking at the top of government after he allowed the health secretary to keep his job despite breaking the ministerial code. Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial standards, found Matt Hancock guilty of a “technical” breach of the rules after he failed to declare that his sister’s company, in which he holds shares, had become an approved contractor for the health service. But he described the issue as “minor” and did not recommend Mr Hancock resign. Traditionally, ministers have stood down if they were found to...
U.K.BBC

Matt Hancock allowed to use ridiculous excuse to keep job, says Labour

Matt Hancock was allowed to use a "completely ridiculous excuse" to keep his ministerial job, Labour says. The health secretary was judged guilty on Friday of a "minor" breach of the ministerial standards code. Lord Geidt, the PM's standards adviser, said Mr Hancock had not been aware that a firm...
HealthTelegraph

Vaccine minister defends Matt Hancock over Dominic Cummings's 'hindsight'

Matt Hancock was "completely mischaracterised" by Dominic Cummings, the UK’s vaccine minister has said, as he defended his colleague over the accusation he lied about testing patients who were being discharged from hospitals into care homes. Nadhim Zahawi accused Mr Cummings of “hindsight” in his bombshell evidence session last week,...
U.K.inews.co.uk

What next for Dominic Cummings following his bombshell attack on Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock?

For 24 hours Dominic Cummings was the highest-profile person in the country. Now that he has settled his scores with Downing Street, how will he fill his time?. A life of leisure: By any normal standards Dominic Cummings is not exactly hard-up. He lives in a large house in north London, his family owns property and businesses in County Durham and his father-in-law is a castle-dwelling baronet. But taking it quiet hardly seems an option for a man of such prodigious intellectual energy.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Dominic Cummings ‘has document about Hancock’s care home pledge’

Matt Hancock is facing fresh pressure today amid claims Dominic Cummings has documents showing the PM feared he had been ‘misled’ over Covid testing for care homes at the height of the pandemic. The Health Secretary has been desperately trying to fend off allegations from Dominic Cummings that he ‘lied’...
U.K.The Guardian

Dominic Cummings’ key accusations against Matt Hancock

Dominic Cummings’ charge sheet against the health secretary is long and detailed but hard evidence has yet to be produced to substantiate many of the claims. Matt Hancock has said Cummings’ claims about his honesty are untrue and that every day he asked himself: “What must I do to protect life?” Here are five of the key allegations:
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

I was straight with people, says Hancock after Cummings claims

Health secretary rejects claims by former No 10 aide that he lied in run-up to first Covid lockdown last year. Matt Hancock has insisted he was “straight with people” throughout the Covid pandemic, after being accused of lying to ministers and the public by Dominic Cummings. The health secretary defended...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic. In incendiary testimony on Wednesday, Cummings singled out Hancock, saying he should...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Johnson and Hancock reject Cummings' criticism

Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former closest adviser Dominic Cummings that government mistakes led to thousands of extra Covid deaths. The PM said some of the "commentary" didn't "bear any relation to reality". And Health Secretary Matt Hancock - who was accused by Mr Cummings of lying about...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings says Matt Hancock should have been fired for at ‘least 15 to 20 things’

Matt Hancock should have been fired by Boris Johnson for at least “15 to 20 things” including “lying” to officials, Dominic Cummings has insisted.Answering MPs’ questions at a joint inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, the former No 10 adviser credited some officials in the Department of Health, but insisted they “were terribly let down by senior leadership”.Taking aim at Mr Hancock, he said: “I think the secretary of state for health should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room...