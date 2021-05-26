Cancel
Redmond, OR

Carole Joyce Grover

 15 days ago

Carole Joyce Grover passed away May 10, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Carole was born September 8, 1931 in Woodland, Washington to Ralph and Geneva Rhodes. She spent a happy childhood in the Beaverton, Oregon area with her parents and three sisters. They vacationed in Long Beach, WA every summer. She...

