Salem, OH

Feeding the blue

Salem News Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of National Police Week, Jalisco’s Restaurant, Blossom Nursing and Rehab, Whispering Pines Village and Community Hospice provided lunch and pies to the Salem Police Department Wednesday to show officers appreciation for their service. From left, Debbie Leggett of Blossom, Salem Patrolman Will Hewill, Dana Smith of Community Hospice and Dana Smith and Community Hospice. (Submitted photo)

Salem News Online

East Palestine Eagles, 320 Taggert St., will hold their monthly drive thru sirloin tip and noodle dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. or sold out Wednesday. Dinner includes tips and noodles, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10 or $9 for those over 65 years of age. To reserve a meal and guarantee one for pick up, call 330-853-8483. Meals will be delivered to vehicles.
Mahoning County, OH Salem News Online

On the Calendar

Park Recreation and Cemetery Board, 7 p.m., Zoom link at www.columbianaohio.gov. Underground Railroad quilts program, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom; register with any PLUS library. Middleton Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township garage. Salem. Library board, 4:30 p.m., Zoom link at brads@salem.lib.oh.us. Drive thru Banquet, 5 p.m. until gone (no later than...
Salem, OH Morning Journal

Super Cruise to feature restored Frostop mug

SALEM — The once familiar giant Frostop root beer mug boasts a new spin and shine, just waiting to take Salem folks on a nostalgic trip during the Salem Super Cruise. “I can see the memories flashing by,” Bill Greenamyer said to Edith Miller during a recent picture-taking gathering with the newly-restored mug.
Salem, OH Salem News Online

Michele L. Divencenzo to become bride of Robert L. Ketchum

Robert L. Ketchum Jr. of Salem, Ohio and Michele L. Divencenzo formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio will be married June 13, 2021 at Church of the Center in Salem, Ohio by Pastor Tim Ginter. Robert is the son of the late Robert and Anna Jean Ketchum of Salem, Ohio and Michele was raised by her late grandparents Fred and Pat Smith of East Liverpool, Ohio. Michele’s daughters Carisa and Morgan will be standing alongside with their mother. Robert’s best friend Dan Knapp will be his best man.
Salem, OH Morning Journal

Perry Fire pasta fundraiser

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department members, from left, Firefighter Dennis Perry Sr., Lt. Brandon Planisky, Chief Brandon Smith, Assistant Chief Doug Messimer, Firefighter Thomas Leyman and Firefighter Dalton Maurer prepare for the department’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser set from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Eagles, 1884 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 free. Carryouts will be available. A raffle basket auction and 50/50 raffle will be held also. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of two gas meters for the department.
Columbiana County, OH Review

POLICE LOG:

— A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the 50000 block of state Route 14. — Deputies were dispatched at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of County Home Road for an erratic inmate. — A complainant reported at 4:38 a.m. Saturday that she had subjects...
Salem, OH Salem News Online

Police Reports

— A reckless operator was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the area of South Lincoln and Franklin avenues. — A report of shots fired was investigated at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Eighth Street. — Salem West Healthcare had reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday that...
Salem, OH Salem News Online

SRMC offering new treatment for individuals suffering Covid

SALEM – A new treatment is available at Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) for individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and death. The treatment is combination monoclonal antibody infusion, and is administered through an outpatient IV infusion to patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms or hospitalization from the virus.
Salem, OH Morning Journal

Rowen Brinker

Rowen Brinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Brinker, received his State FFA Degree through the virtual state convention. His project to receive his degree is working at Cold Run Jerseys in Salem. The State Degree FFA is the highest degree that the state can give to a member. Members must earn or invest $3,000, complete 25 hours of community service, do eight FFA activities above the chapter level and have above average grade point in high school. United FFA is also proud to announce that three of its members achieved their American Degree. Shelby Kornbau, Bryan Himes, and Gabe Snyder. They will be receiving their American degrees this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana. The American Degree is the highest degree to be achieved at the national level and requires that a member has graduated, has their State FFA degree and that they have performed fifty hours of community service.
Lisbon, OH Morning Journal

COMMUNITY CORNER

The Lisbon Historical Society is sponsoring a one-day Christmas in July bus trip to Castle Noel, Corkscrew Saloon and shopping in historic Medina July 21. The bus will leave from the Lisbon Train Depot behind the First United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. and returning at 6 p.m. The charge is $100 per person, which includes all gratuities.
Salem, OH Salem News Online

WB honors top seniors during Recognition Banquet

BELOIT – West Branch High School held its 31st annual Senior Academic Recognition Banquet May 12 at Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex in Salem. This year’s banquet honored 17 students who are in the top ten percent of the Class of 2021 along with their parents and a teacher chosen by each honored senior.
Salem, OH Salem News Online

Alpha Iota DKG honors longtime members, hosts Founders' Day program

The May meeting of the Alpha Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Honorary was held at The Salem Golf Club. Sandy Forbes offered an inspirational reading and the devotions. President Pam Todd conducted the business meeting with Linda Lipp and Sharon Walker providing the minutes and treasurer’s reports, respectively.
Columbiana County, OH Review

In the courts:

Matthew J. Doerschuk, Lisbon, vs. The GEO Group Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., et al., appeal sought of workers’ compensation claim. Clerac, LLC, vs. Wesley S. Bancroft, defendant ordered to pay plaintiff $30,861 plus carrying charges. Jason R. Moore, East Liverpool, vs. Christina A Moore, East Liverpool, divorce granted. COLUMBIANA COUNTY...
Stark County, OH Alliance Review

Area news in brief for May 14

VETERANS MEETING – Stark County Veterans Service Commission plans its regular meeting at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Veterans Service Commission office, 2955 Wise Ave. NW in Plain Township. STARK VACCINES – Stark County Health Department has announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Monday and Tuesday at the Whipple-Dale...
Columbiana County, OH Salem News Online

Salem Twp. accepts donation for stone to mark Hart Cemetery

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township trustees agreed T. uesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
Salem, OH Morning Journal

FIRE CALLS

— Firefighters were called at 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle on fire behind the American Standard guard shack off of Newgarden Avenue. The vehicle was in the employee parking lot next to the railroad tracks and an employee had just used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the engine compartment. The owner had just arrived at work and was walking into the building when the fire started under the hood. Police had closed a portion of Newgarden to Prospect.
Columbiana County, OH Salem News Online

Rabies baiting to begin Monday

LISBON — Rabies baiting is expected to begin next week in the western side of Columbiana County. The Columbiana County Health Department reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, will be distributing the oral rabies vaccine baits beginning Monday and continuing through May 24.
Columbiana, OH Vindy.com

Fewest weekly cases posted in 8 months

With those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer required in Ohio to wear face masks and virtually all health orders related to the pandemic being lifted June 2, this past week had the fewest reported cases in the state in nearly eight months. There were 7,461 cases reported last week,...
Hancock County, OH Review

Ready by the river

NEW CUMBERLAND — Deep in the Northern Panhandle, deputies are prepared for almost everything; however, they still can be surprised by some of it. Unlike the majority of Columbiana County agencies, Hancock County police cruisers are equipped with dash cameras, which are an integral part of their policing effort, serving to assure quality control of the service they provide as well as counteract any bogus allegations of inappropriate behavior by deputies.
Lisbon, OH Salem News Online

MUNICIPAL COURT

LISBON – In county Municipal Court, Danny J. Shultz, 24, state Route 164, Lisbon, was bound over to the grand jury on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shoved Keelie Wright down, punching her and choking her on May 4. Shultz was further fined $800, credited with nine days in jail, sentenced to an additional 21 days in jail and required 80 hours community service for obstructing official business, speeding, drug paraphernalia, theft and domestic violence. The domestic violence charge was for tackling Wright to the ground, punching and kneeing her in the head, face and rib area on Feb. 10. The theft charge was for failing to scan $137 in merchandise at the Salem Walmart on March 8. The drug paraphernalia charge was from April 25, when a small piece of paper in the center console of a vehicle at Super USA Foods contained a small amount of a white crystalized substance. The obstructing official business charge was for hiding in a crawl space of a Franklin Avenue, Salem, apartment when he was ordered to come out by police on April 20.