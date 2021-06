Cherry water ice from John’s Water Ice in South Philadelphia.Karmacamilleeon/Flickr. In the Philadelphia area, warmer weather can always guarantee one thing: Water ice. The unique Philadelphia dessert is similar to granitas, a frozen dessert from Sicily made from granular blends of sugar, ice and flavoring. What makes water ice different from the Sicilian treat is that it’s not made by adding flavoring on top of shaved ice but by freezing a liquid concoction while mixing the ingredients. The result is a smooth and creamy dessert with a sweet fruit flavor. (Traditional water ice even has chunks of fruit in them!)