One Man’s Amazing Journey to the Center of the Bowling Ball

I know you have come across the term ‘Spare Ball’ severally, even in our previous articles. In bowling, we have two main types of balls. We have the strike ball, which is the number one ball used for the premier throwing. After the first throw, you can have a successful strike or not. When the latter happens, you’re allowed to bring-in an extra ball, commonly referred to as the spare ball. This is to ensure that you get all the remaining standing pins.