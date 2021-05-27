Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tipton, IN

A living miracle: Tipton woman is back home after battling COVID-19

By Laura Arwood Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kmUE_0aD4ziY400
Mary Hayes, 76, is shown with her partner, Timothy Overdorf, at their house recently. Mary, who had COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator twice and was in Miller’s Merry Manor for rehab, is finally home. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Mary Hayes has had an eventful year.

In November, she, along with her partner, Tim Overdorf, had COVID-19. She was put on a ventilator for 10 days. Then, in January, she was put on a ventilator for five days.

She didn’t expect to come through it. But when she opened her front door Wednesday afternoon, Hayes was the picture of health. The 76-year-old has made a full recovery, but it took a long time to get where she is now.

It started Nov. 25, the eve of Thanksgiving. Hayes and Overdorf were both sick and coughing. The pair were cautious about quarantining, and Hayes rarely left the house. Overdorf regularly left the house, but kept safety at the forefront.

At first, Hayes assumed it was a sinus infection but, as her temperature continued to rise, she realized it was probably COVID-19. Overdorf, who, in some instances remembers details better than his partner, said that around midnight on Thanksgiving, Hayes was fine.

“Then around 2 a.m., I went in there, and she was pale, couldn’t hardly walk across the room,” he said.

Her temperature was 103.5. They went to IU Health Tipton Hospital, only a few minutes from Hayes’ home.

“By the time we got there, she couldn’t walk,” Overdorf said. “I said, ‘Here, I can help you.’ And she said that she couldn’t walk, and we had to get a wheelchair.”

“I don’t remember this part at all,” Hayes added.

Overdorf was told he could stay in the waiting room but he’d be fine to go home, so he did. He got a call a few hours later. Hayes was being transported by ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The doctors told Overdorf that Hayes had pneumonia, severely damaged lungs and she had been ventilated.

“They sedated her, and that hadn’t been enough so they put her in a chemically-induced coma,” he said. “So that was my Thanksgiving day.”

While Hayes’ body worked overtime to let her heal, Overdorf paced the house without sleep for two days.

“My brother, he had it too, and he was just across Indianapolis, in just as bad of shape,” he said. “It’s really a miracle. I thought I was going to lose them both in one day.”

Ten days later, Hayes emerged from the coma. She didn’t remember anything.

“I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about? Survived what?’ I couldn’t remember anything,” she said.

Some details are hazy, but Hayes said she was at IU Methodist for five days after coming off the ventilator. Then she went to Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Hayes began to regain some strength at Miller’s, but she said she still couldn’t really walk and “was basically bedridden.” In late December, Hayes’ therapist noticed her panting, and decided to consult the nurse. She returned to IU Tipton, where she stayed for a few days.

On Jan. 1, which is also Overdorf’s birthday, Hayes was transported by ambulance to IU Health North Hospital in Carmel.

She was being ventilated again. She remembers some things: that she initially told the doctor “no” to being ventilated again, and that she was scared she wouldn’t come out of it this time.

This time, Hayes was on the ventilator for about five days. She stayed at the hospital for a few days, and returned to Miller’s Merry Manor to recover.

A lot goes into recovering from the ventilator: Hayes underwent speech therapy; she had to take three “swallow tests,” which entails eating while taking an X-ray of the throat; and, she had to learn to walk again.

The very first time Hayes stood up out of bed after her first ventilation, she felt like she was going to collapse immediately.

From that moment, Hayes was afraid to try using a walker.

“I was petrified to get up on the walker because I didn’t have the strength,” she said. “Once I got up on that walker, everything changed.”

Hayes said that being able to use the walker changed her entire mindset.

“The therapist (at Miller’s) said they were amazed,” she said. “One day I was learning to get up on the walker, the next day I was walking down the hallway.”

Hayes was still in her rehabilitation phase when she went home in February. She was told she’d go home with a walker and on oxygen. And while she had in-home therapy and was using a walker when she first got home, she ditched it within two weeks.

“Tim re-did the shower to have a walk-in shower, and I got a shower chair and everything,” she said. “I haven’t really used it. I didn’t know I was going to recover so fast.”

Having a supportive family was a big part of Hayes’ progress. Daughter-in-law, Jenny Hayes, really stepped up, Hayes said. She helped Overdorf manage the details of her care, and took over keeping everyone in the family informed.

Of all the difficult things Hayes has been through, not being able to see her family was one of the hardest. All told, Hayes and Overdorf — who have been together for more than 45 years — didn’t see each other from Nov. 26, 2020, to Feb. 13.

“From the day I left for Methodist to the day I came home, it was 80 days not seeing him in person,” she said. “Now, we started FaceTiming, but it’s not the same.”

There’s a caveat, though.

“I cheated a little,” he said. “When she came home from Methodist, I knew she was coming to Miller’s over here. So I stalked her, I sat out in the parking lot and waited. They pulled her out of the ambulance, and I just waved, but I got to see her.”

The time away was difficult, but the result was, in the words of Hayes’ doctor, miraculous.

“I saw my doctor this morning,” Hayes said Wednesday. “She said, ‘You’re a miracle. You’re just a miracle.’”

That’s not the first time Hayes has heard that. She’s been called a miracle by several doctors and staff, which makes her feel self-conscious.

“I honestly just thought that I was never going to be okay,” she said. “That I was never going to be able to get back to where I was, or go out and take walks and go shopping.”

Overdorf said she’s more than okay.

“She got back to herself so fast,” he said. “She goes out, jumps in the car, goes off to Kokomo, sees places, visits her friends.”

Hayes said that she doesn’t really feel like a miracle, she was just determined to get back on her feet. And she wants everyone to know that if they were on a ventilator, they can do it too.

“You can get through it,” she said. “Just keep trying. I think God kept me around for something, and maybe that’s to show that you can recover.”

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
4K+
Followers
149
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
City
Tipton, IN
City
Carmel, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Speech Therapy#Thanksgiving#Pneumonia#Back To Sleep#Iu Health Tipton Hospital#Iu Methodist#Iu Health North Hospital#Iu Tipton#Home#Daughter In Law#Bed#Ambulance#God#Time#In Home Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Pride car wash set for this weekend

Kokomo Pride is kicking off Pride Month with several events, including the second annual Drag Queen Car Wash on Sunday. Venus and family will be performing at the event, which is family friendly. The car wash will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kokomo Municipal Stadium parking lot,...
Southport, INSouthside Times

Chuy’s Southport supports Emma’s Art Kits and Humane Society of Johnson County

Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch dishes and fun-loving, eclectic atmosphere, is excited to have partnered with Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. Chuy’s helped raise $4,649 and gain awareness for Emma’s Art Kits as part of its grand opening celebration of its newest central Indiana location. Chuy’s Southport, located at 4670 Southport Crossing Drive in Indianapolis, opened on March 30.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Second Stadium Vaccination Clinic Set for May 21 – 22

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer, and Lucas Oil Stadium will host their second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is open to Indiana residents age 18 and older. The first clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium was...
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Ready, set, fun! Indy Parks prepare for a summer with safe COVID-19 activities

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers seeking outdoor fun will soon have their chance to get in the pool, attend concerts of various genres and enjoy a meal at Indianapolis parks. This annual tradition has been happening for more than 50 years. Indy Parks will hold up to 60 concerts and four drive-in movies, among other activities. Last year, the parks hosted just 20 outdoor activities due to COVID-19, down from its average of 60-70 summer events.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Marion County, INFox 59

Changes to Marion County mask mandate could come later this week

INDIANAPOLIS––Marion County remains under a mask mandate this week despite the CDC’s guidance that fully-vaccinated individuals can resume most normal activities without a mask. The Marion County Health Department tells us discussion are underway right now and new local guidelines could come by the end of the week. While they...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateWOWO News

Indiana to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits June 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19. This includes the end of several programs: the extra $300 weekly add-on to those receiving unemployment insurance, extended benefits after the traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify such as those self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors, and the $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...