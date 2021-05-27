Thursday storm could bring hail, high wind, possible flooding to central Oklahoma

The upper air pattern continues with a persistent trough to our west and a midlevel ridge to the east. This places most of the state in a favorable position for occasional bouts of rain and storms for the next several days. But this does not mean it will rain every hour of every day in every location across Eastern OK. We've had plenty of dry times this past weekend and these pockets of dry times and spaces will also remain periodically through the next few days, including part of today. This means our probabilities must remain high for the next few days, but there will be time periods of each day that will be dry. In some cases, decent stretches of dry times versus the wet ones. This will be the case today near the metro region. We’ll keep a chance for a few showers or storms, but most of the region will remain dry from midday trough the afternoon before higher chances arrive late tonight into early Tuesday morning. This pattern will present the chance for some flooding rains and issues, including mainline river and stream flooding. We feel that flood watches will eventually be required for part of the area soon. As of this post, flood watches are underway from Stillwater southward to the Red River through Thursday morning. A few counties across southeastern will be under flood watches beginning tomorrow through Thursday morning, but no counties across northeastern OK are currently under a flood watch. This may change later.