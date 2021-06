I am writing to let you all know that National Skilled Nursing Home Care Week (May 9-15), is a time for reflection on loss and hope for the future. I wish to thank our residents and heroic staff, our medical director and his team of providers, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the Aging Resource Center, our family members and community, the Hanover fire and police departments, and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for support of our care during the COVID-19 pandemic. We would not have gotten through our outbreak without all of your support and assistance, which was amazing.