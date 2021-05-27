Cybershoes now available for the Oculus Quest $349
After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign the Cybershoes virtual reality locomotion system is now available to purchase for the Facebook Oculus Quest VR hardware, priced at $349 and is now available from online retailers such as Amazon throughout the United States. There are already 60+ SteamVR games compatible with Cybershoes with new games in the process of being added. “Cybershoes are back with a new wireless version for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 Standalone. Also compatible with PCVR headsets via SteamVR on Windows 10.”www.geeky-gadgets.com