Cybershoes now available for the Oculus Quest $349

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign the Cybershoes virtual reality locomotion system is now available to purchase for the Facebook Oculus Quest VR hardware, priced at $349 and is now available from online retailers such as Amazon throughout the United States. There are already 60+ SteamVR games compatible with Cybershoes with new games in the process of being added. “Cybershoes are back with a new wireless version for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 Standalone. Also compatible with PCVR headsets via SteamVR on Windows 10.”

