Schumer rolls the dice on major China bill

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is preparing to roll the dice on one of his top legislative priorities: combating China’s competitiveness.

Schumer has teed up a key vote on the legislation for Thursday amid mixed signals from Republicans on whether they will torpedo the bill, which would mark the first successful filibuster of the 117th Congress.

Efforts to counter China typically garner widespread support in Congress, as evidenced by the more than 80 senators who voted to take up the legislation, spearheaded by Schumer and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.). But Republicans are all over the map as Democrats try to get the bill passed.

Those divisions have injected a heavy dose of drama into Thursday’s vote.

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the chief GOP Senate vote counter, has see-sawed on his level of optimism that the bill will ultimately pass -- predicting a filibuster, to likely passage and then back again.

“I’m thinking it’s not going to get done. ...There’s a lot of angst about amendments,” Thune said. “There’s a way to go yet.”

Democrats will need 10 Republican votes to get the bill over multiple procedural hurdles. Even if Schumer is able to lock down that level of support from across the aisle, Republicans could still delay a final vote on the bill for days just by using the Senate's own rulebook.

The legislation builds off a Schumer-Young proposal to provide $120 billion for programs at the National Science Foundation, Commerce Department, Energy Department and NASA. It also would create a new directorate of technology and innovation at the National Science Foundation.

In addition to those core elements, the legislation would provide $52 billion for semiconductor provisions, fold in a separate China-specific bill approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a 21-1 vote, and include provisions to limit U.S. reliance on Chinese companies and technology.

The behind-the-scenes drama comes as the bill appeared to be moving toward passage until a closed-door GOP lunch, where Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho) railed against how the bill has taken shape and urged his colleagues to block the measure until he gets a vote on an amendment to extend trade preferences and tariff relief.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an adviser to Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), predicted that Republicans would stick together to try to force additional amendment votes.

“There have been some amendments, but [Democrats are] also handpicking which ones they want to allow and refusing others that are perhaps less convenient,” Cornyn said after the party lunch.

The situation has been fast-moving, with GOP senators who missed the lunch asking reporters what they were hearing about the bill and if they thought it could pass on Thursday.

The future of the bill is now in limbo, with Republicans split over whether they think the divisions will ultimately sink the legislation.

Even as Thune predicted the measure would hit a wall, another GOP senator predicted that it would pass on Thursday with the support of a sizable number of Republicans.

“We’ve had the same discussion every time,” the senator said about the lunch discussion.

That leaves Schumer heading into Thursday’s vote uncertain about whether he’ll be able to get the GOP support needed to pass the bill and move quickly to legislation on creating a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he also wants to bring to the floor this week.

Complicating that timetable is the fact that the Senate is heading into a one-week Memorial Day recess, and senators typically leave town on Thursday afternoons.

Democrats have been warned that the Senate could go into a rare Friday work session, but even that puts a finite amount of time for Schumer and Republicans to work out a potential deal.

“The question is: How long does he want to keep people here?” Thune said before adding—in a hat tip to the fluidity—that “something could always change.”

Schumer has pointed to the fate of the bill as a sign on whether the Senate can still strike sweeping bipartisan deals after years of deeply partisan fights. The vote also comes as Democrats are under growing pressure to blow up the Senate’s rules on passing legislation in order to push through their base’s long wish list, potentially making the legislation one of the chamber’s final big bipartisan moments.

“It is really important legislation. I think it is one of the most important things this chamber has done in a long time,” Schumer said, making his pitch for the bill from the Senate floor.

“I heard it from both sides of the aisle, let's try to do regular order. Let's get on the floor and do amendments the way we used to. Well, we're doing just that,” he added.

The potential blow up comes as Republicans have been warning for days that they wanted more amendment votes, with McConnell toeing up to the line on Monday of threatening a filibuster.

But Republicans are also working behind the scenes to try to save the bill. The Senate held additional votes on Wednesday night and GOP lawmakers say that the red flags from other members of their caucus could change before it comes up for a key vote on Thursday.

“There's just a lot of dissatisfaction in not being allowed to vote on the substantive amendments. I think we can work that out, but it's going to require quite a number of votes,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the top Republican on the Commerce Committee.

Young added that Republicans were still “actively processing amendments.”

“This isn't a static situation,” he said. “The vote is not right now, right?"

Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Schumer prepares for summer of confrontation with Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is preparing a summer agenda that’s set to bring more confrontation than deals with Republicans even as President Joe Biden continues his quest to bring the GOP on board for his infrastructure plans. Senators return to work next week expected to deliver a bipartisan victory...
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON — Deadline looming, President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House’s big investment proposal and top legislative priority. The closed-door talk was billed as more of...
bloomberglaw.com

Schumer’s Infrastructure Path May Get Trickier After Ruling (2)

A new ruling by the Senate parliamentarian could complicate the Democrats’ ability to use a fast-track budget process to enact President. ’s $4 trillion economic agenda without Republican support. The Senate rules official said last Friday that the fast-track budget process, known as reconciliation, can be used more than once...
Chenango County, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Visits Chenango County

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Norwich this afternoon at Chenango Commerce and county leaders were there to share the problems that they have been dealing with. Senator Schumer visits every county every year. This year being his 23rd trip to Chenango County, and says despite the upgrade to Senate Majority Leader he still wants to directly connect with New Yorkers all over the state.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pressure mounts on Joe Manchin over voting rights

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders and activists are urgently stepping up pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin III to support legislation to fight Republican-led voting restrictions across the country, with party officials increasingly concluding that the battle over voting rights could come down to what the centrist Democrat from West Virginia does.
Foreign PolicyUnion Leader

Hassan promotes bill for U.S. to better compete with China

WASHINGTON — A panel of private business executives and higher education administrators endorsed legislation U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is authoring to help American companies outcompete China while strengthening national security. The United States Innovation and Competition Act has bipartisan support. More than $200 billion would be spent on domestic...
Congress & CourtsGoLocalProv

McConnell Chooses Party Over Country in Blocking 1/6 Commission - Rob Horowitz

Concerned that the establishment of a 1/6 Commission would put Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection front and center in the 2022 mid-term elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-KY) used all his powers of persuasion and leverage to successfully block its passage. He convinced all but 7 Republican Senators to oppose an up or down vote on the legislation last week—leaving the measure 3 votes short of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster. (The actual vote was 54 to 35 because 3 supporters of the 1/6 Commission were not present, two Democratic Senators and Pat Toomey(R-PA). If the votes were there to overcome a filibuster, Senator Schumer would have scheduled it at a time when all the supporters were in attendance.)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats set for filibuster brawl amid escalating tensions

Democrats are setting the stage for a massive brawl over the fate of the legislative filibuster as they face growing pressure to get rid of the roadblock. With Republicans waging their first successful filibuster attempt, and more fights looming on the horizon, Democrats are driving toward a tipping point on what to do about the procedural hurdle, which requires most legislation to get 60 votes to make it through the Senate.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Senate advances bipartisan bill to counter China

The Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping bipartisan bill that would bolster U.S. technology and scientific advancement in a bid to out-compete China. The Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is just one in a series of anti-China bills sitting in Congress. Senators...
Presidential ElectionWSLS

Schumer sets up June vote on elections overhaul bill

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is setting a June vote on an elections overhaul bill, a Democratic priority that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging after Donald Trump’s defeat and puts pressure on lawmakers to change Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition. Fresh off Friday's failed vote on...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Senate punts Schumer science and tech bill to June

Senate leaders struck a deal Friday to punt consideration of the bipartisan science research and development package until after the upcoming recess in exchange for a vote related to the creation of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The deal was announced by Majority...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.