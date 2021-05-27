Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Surrender to the Zen: The newest digital art event in Miami makes masterpieces move

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

The latest show at the Arsht Center is the most Zen space in Miami. We recognize the fact that the words “Zen” and “Miami” are rarely found in the same sentence, but in the case of “Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience,” they’re true. The 3D digital art experience, a world premiere from Princeton Entertainment Group, brings Impressionist masterpieces to life. It’s peaceful yet mesmerizing — and almost certainly the calmest 60 minutes you’ve had in the past 14 months.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Degas
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Art#Composers#Zen#Art#World Music#Video Music#Good Music#Covid#Usher#Instagram#Arshtcenter Org#French Works#3d Glasses#Song#Lasting Impressions#Premiere#Excellent Wine#Biscayne Blvd#Perfect Sync#Selfies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Designphillystylemag.com

How ThankYouX Reimagined Fine Art For The Digital Age

Artist ThankYouX challenges our divisions of art in his use of NFTs, blending the physical and the digital. Before he was ThankYouX, he was simply Ryan Wilson, a kid living in a California suburb who’d sneak out and tag walls with graffiti. “My mom would see what I was drawing...
Miami, FLphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami receives $6 million

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) has announced gifts totaling more than $6 million in support of its endowment, operations, and programming. The gifts include $2.5 million from Edward J. Nicoll and Helen Kent-Nicoll in support of the endowment, $2.5 million from Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer, and $500,000 from Jay Franke and David Herro in support of performances and exhibitions and its future growth. The museum also received a gift of $550,000 from Cartier, which has supported the museum since its opening in 2014.
Miami, FLClick10.com

A trippy, multi-sensory art museum just opened in Miami

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – We might have a new cure for those “Monday blues” (or maybe for even those post-pandemic blues, in general) — it’s called Superblue Miami, and it’s a brand new museum that has just opened in the 305. Superblue’s inaugural exhibition, Every Wall is a Door, is now...
Visual ArtClick10.com

New 3D art show will give ‘Lasting Impressions’ on some of the world’s greatest masterpieces

Ever wanted to step into the minds of some of the world’s greatest artists?. A new experience will offer you that chance. Running through June 16, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will host “Lasting Impressions,” a 3D LED immersive experience, that will give people a chance to see what artists such as Monet, Van Gogh, Seurat and Degas sensed when they developed their masterpieces.
Miami, FLTime Out Global

The best June events in Miami

Calendar in these June events in Miami for an epic start to summer in the Magic City. June events in Miami seldom extended beyond the Wynwood stroll or South Beach day. In fact, spending time on a Miami beach pretty much summed up our June plans in years past. This time, however, expect the start of summer to be busier than ever. Our list of things to do in Miami this month reflects a collective interest in going out and exploring the city, whether it’s spending the day in a lush garden, going on a gallery walk or changing up your fitness routine for something with better scenery. Below, you’ll find a list of June events to add to your calendar, plus a few ongoing exhibitions and happenings to carry you right through the end of the season.
Miami, FLoceandrive.com

Paris Meets Miami at the City's Newest Nightclub, VENDÔME

Miami’s newest, VENDÔME has joined the ever-growing nightlife scene here in the Magic City. Located on Washington Ave. in the space that former club Rockwell had been housed in, the club has been reimaged and redesigned. From gold chandeliers, gold-leafed victorian frames, gold accents and mirrored surfaces, the VENDÔME embraces the culture of the Roaring 20s.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Contemporary Digital Art Galleries

Contemporary art gallery Fābula presents over 100 distinctive collectibles. Rattlesnake Group has designed and developed a mystical and bizarre website that reflects the style and philosophy of the art space. While floating elements create an unusual feeling and user experience, the user interface is still intuitive and simple to navigate.
Beverly Hills, CAKESQ

Art prodigy unveils newest public work

BEVERLY HILLS, California (KCAL KCBS) — Alexandra Nechita waited patiently during the pandemic, to unveil her public art piece here in Los Angeles. Nechita’s stylized, beautiful bronze sculpture titled “Love Anatomy” was just unveiled at North Burton Way and Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills. “I hope that anybody who takes...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Art Event: Art on the Trail call for artists

Call for Entries: You are invited to apply for this 1-day, juried art show on October 30, 2021 in the Northaven Trail and Preston Rd. area (Northhaven Church) located in the Preston Hollow neighborhood in North Dallas. Deadline to apply: Sept. 18, 2021. Entry Fee Application Acceptance *. $50 outside...
Museumswaltermagazine.com

WALTER Events | Art in Bloom

Each year, Art In Bloom attracts thousands of guests to the North Carolina Museum of Art to view unique floral arrangements that interpret works in the Museum’s collection. For the first time, WALTER will take viewers behind the scenes as the floral designers create the arrangements. This exclusive video event will offer an inside look at the creative process, from conception to installation.
Gamblingsignalscv.com

Digital Art in Casinos: The Hippodrome and Thomas D. Gray

Casinos have gained a particular reputation as gaudy places that lack charm. This thought is generally made out of ignorance. After all, many people don’t know the extensive history of casino development, starting in Europe with the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco. Gambling has long, international origins, from hanafuda...
Miami, FLPosted by
Miami News Alert

Miami calendar: Events coming up

1. Beyond Van Gogh - May 28th; 2. Workouts on the River at The Wharf Miami - Yoga!; 3. Wells Fargo: Paying for College/Repaying Student Loans; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Miami;
Miami Beach, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

100+ Women Who Care Miami Beach awards/$10,000 to Code/Art

On April 20th, at their second quarterly meeting of 2021, members of the newly launched Miami Beach Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care voted to make Code/Art the beneficiary of their Q2 crowd-funding efforts, with additional matching funds from the Richard M Schulze Foundation. Code/Art is a local nonprofit focused on increasing the number of girls studying computer science by delighting and inspiring them with the creative possibilities of computer programming. Code/Art provides South Florida girls in grades 3-12 with accessible and welcoming coding programs that focus on art, creativity and social good. “These funds will make a huge impact in the lives of Miami-Dade girls by giving them access to life-changing coding programs,” said Amy Austin Renshaw, Code/Art CEO.
Museumsblooloop.com

Digital art in museums: fusing art and tech

Technology and art. At first sight, these might seem like two distinct disciplines. But, throughout history, technology has served as a source of inspiration for celebrated works and has provided artists with new tools for expression. Today, the two are interlinked more than ever. Technology is the fundamental force in...
Comicsimore.com

The Sonic Central digital event will premiere on May 27

Sega has announced a digital event to announce new and upcoming projects and events. The digital event, Sonic Central, will focus on the celebrations for the series' 30th anniversary. Sonic Central will premiere on official Sonic channels on May 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The official Sonic the...
Designjingdaily.com

Art Helps Brands Move From a Story to History

The association of luxury brands to the art world serves the purpose of the former greatly. The luxury world is driven by storytelling, marketing, and merchandising, while art lives through an object and can be self-sufficient. The common ground between luxury and art can be found in products that withstand...