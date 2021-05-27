Surrender to the Zen: The newest digital art event in Miami makes masterpieces move

Calendar in these June events in Miami for an epic start to summer in the Magic City. June events in Miami seldom extended beyond the Wynwood stroll or South Beach day. In fact, spending time on a Miami beach pretty much summed up our June plans in years past. This time, however, expect the start of summer to be busier than ever. Our list of things to do in Miami this month reflects a collective interest in going out and exploring the city, whether it’s spending the day in a lush garden, going on a gallery walk or changing up your fitness routine for something with better scenery. Below, you’ll find a list of June events to add to your calendar, plus a few ongoing exhibitions and happenings to carry you right through the end of the season.