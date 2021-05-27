Surrender to the Zen: The newest digital art event in Miami makes masterpieces move
The latest show at the Arsht Center is the most Zen space in Miami. We recognize the fact that the words “Zen” and “Miami” are rarely found in the same sentence, but in the case of “Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience,” they’re true. The 3D digital art experience, a world premiere from Princeton Entertainment Group, brings Impressionist masterpieces to life. It’s peaceful yet mesmerizing — and almost certainly the calmest 60 minutes you’ve had in the past 14 months.www.miamiherald.com