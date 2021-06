The eighth meeting of the World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples took place in Tartu, Estonia, on June 16–18. These congresses, which are held in a different city every four years, are also political summits, usually attended by presidents of the world’s three Finno-Ugric-majority countries—Finland, Estonia and Hungary—as well as the Russian Federation, which includes five Finno-Ugric national republics (Karelia, Komi, Udmurtia, Mari El and Mordovia) and a titular Finno-Ugric autonomous district (the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug–Yugra). Speakers of the Finno-Ugric language family are collectively the third most populous group in Russia after speakers of Slavic and Turkic languages.