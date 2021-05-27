Dan Wood: Black Was The River, You See

Black Country americana really should be a ‘thing’. Given the number of new routes to market largely created as a result of that wondrous invention, t’Interweb, it is little wonder that so many artists – new and old – are taking the independent option when it comes to releasing new material. The sophomore album for JR Harbidge, ‘Long Black River’, is one such example, but the DIY approach doesn’t end there. In addition to releasing the album, Harbidge has written or co-written all the songs, plays a lot of the instruments, including guitar, mandolin, banjo, and various electronic bits and pieces, produced a self-made video for single release ‘Wrong Side of the Fight’, produced, engineered, mixed and mastered the whole shebang, and even the press release is picture free and produced in courier font. (Young ‘uns, look it up.) All in all very refreshing.