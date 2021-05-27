The Legacy of the Steelers “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam

Colin Cowherd: “Don’t you have to pamper the quarterback in 2021? Do you have to baby Aaron a little?”. Terry Bradshaw: “No, I don’t think so, I disagree with that. Our superstar quarterbacks and our superstars, period, feel a little bit empowered by their fame and certainly by their fortune. While Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal, and look he’s an incredible player, but I can sit here now and say he probably has the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback. He’s amazingly accurate, he protects the football, he puts up monster numbers, but his footwork is all over the place. I don’t know if that’s because he got hit a lot, and he’s out of position and doesn’t trust his linemen, but he very seldom steps into a throw. Pretty impressive actually, but I do believe they’re a little bit pampered. A lot of coaches would say he deserves to be pampered, and I say ‘YOU signed the contract, you got a couple of years left, if you want to be like Tom Brady, play out your contract and then move on.’ Aaron Rodgers is coddled maybe too much. He has no right to wanna get the GM fired, what right does he have?? I support Green Bay here. Make him come back to you, don’t go to him, make him come back to you and answer for it, or he can move on, retire, and do Jeopardy… Tom Brady played his contract out. Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. The last time I looked, Aaron, you’ve won ONE.” (Full Segment Above)