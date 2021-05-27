Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Legacy of the Steelers “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam

By Michelle Kotts
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014 the NFL celebrated a historic milestone, yet neither the Steelers nor the NFL took time to recognize the significant event. Why did it get glossed over? That’s a bit difficult to answer. More than likely, it’s because of how this quarterback’s career ended. He had a lot of promise, but his career ended after getting cut after he became addicted to drugs and alcohol. There was no happy ending despite his changing the NFL forever. However, he was a trailblazer that paved the way for the likes of NFL stars Warren Moon, Donovan McNabb, Randall Cunningham, and Michal Vick, to name just a few.

stillcurtain.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Quarterback#Trailblazer#African American#The Buffalo Bills#Afl#Post Afl Nfl#Legacy#Stars#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Terry Bradshaw Absolutely Unloads on Aaron Rodgers [Video]

More often than not, a mainstream football analyst who works at a Network does not end up in the news for critiquing a player. However, Terry Bradshaw has never fit a mold. The Hall of Famer, 4-time Super Bowl champion, former league MVP, and current FOX Sports analyst absolutely ripped into current NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
NFLchatsports.com

Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show

NEW YORK - NFL on FOX sportscaster Terry Bradshaw spoke frankly on Monday, May 3 about the situation swirling around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bradshaw, former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback, called out Rodgers for being "weak" while on WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose and Maggie show in New York.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers: 'He Has the Worst Footwork I've Ever Seen'

Colin Cowherd: “Don’t you have to pamper the quarterback in 2021? Do you have to baby Aaron a little?”. Terry Bradshaw: “No, I don’t think so, I disagree with that. Our superstar quarterbacks and our superstars, period, feel a little bit empowered by their fame and certainly by their fortune. While Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal, and look he’s an incredible player, but I can sit here now and say he probably has the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback. He’s amazingly accurate, he protects the football, he puts up monster numbers, but his footwork is all over the place. I don’t know if that’s because he got hit a lot, and he’s out of position and doesn’t trust his linemen, but he very seldom steps into a throw. Pretty impressive actually, but I do believe they’re a little bit pampered. A lot of coaches would say he deserves to be pampered, and I say ‘YOU signed the contract, you got a couple of years left, if you want to be like Tom Brady, play out your contract and then move on.’ Aaron Rodgers is coddled maybe too much. He has no right to wanna get the GM fired, what right does he have?? I support Green Bay here. Make him come back to you, don’t go to him, make him come back to you and answer for it, or he can move on, retire, and do Jeopardy… Tom Brady played his contract out. Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. The last time I looked, Aaron, you’ve won ONE.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLchatsports.com

Terry Bradshaw saying Aaron Rodgers should just shut up is hilarious hypocrisy

Terry Bradshaw has had enough of the Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay, and the Hall of Famer believes that the solution is for the reigning NFL MVP to just shut up and play. “Him being that upset shows me just how weak he is,” Bradshaw said on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie Show. “Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP and he’s worried about who they drafted last year, No. 1?”
NFLJanesville Gazette

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Terry Bradshaw Throws Nasty Shade At 'Weak' Aaron Rodgers In Interview

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw can still throw hard ― when it comes to shade. The Fox analyst repeatedly called disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “weak” in an interview with WFAN’s Moose and Maggie on Monday. (Watch the segment below.) He also had some career advice for...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Terry Bradshaw Doubles Down On Criticism Of Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw is not backing off his opinion of Aaron Rodgers. The longtime NFL analyst made waves on the Internet on Monday after calling the Green Bay Packers quarterback “dumber than a box of rocks” during an appearance on the “Parkins & Spiegel Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago. And he wasn’t done there either.
NFLCBS Sports

Terry Bradshaw discusses Aaron Rodgers' dissolving relationship with Packers, calls MVP 'weak'

You'd think nothing would take precedent over the 2021 NFL Draft than the actual spectacle itself, right? Well, information about Aaron Rodgers saw to it that most everyone following the league had at least one eye -- if not both -- firmly set on his rapidly dissolving relationship with the Green Bay Packers. In the hours leading up to the start of the draft of Thursday, word got out that the reigning NFL MVP has told those within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the franchise for the 2021 season, citing a growing discontent between the two sides.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLbransontrilakesnews.com

NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw to perform in Branson

Former NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw is coming to Branson this summer. On Friday, May 7, the Clay Cooper Theatre announced they would be playing host to The Terry Bradshaw Show on Sunday, Aug. 1; Monday, Aug. 2; Wednesday, Aug. 4; and Friday, Aug. 6. Showtimes for all four performances will be at 7:30 p.m.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.