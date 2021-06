Following the release of three new colorways, ACG’s Air Deschutz is back, this time in collaboration with Hawaii-based icon, Sig Zane. The Air Deschutz has changed the sandal game forever, combining traditional minimalism with Nike’s notable technical performance. Nike and Sig Zane Designs have come together to drop a special edition of the design. Zane, who is a local icon in Hawaii, aims to pass knowledge of the culture to the next generation through not only example and experience but in design. The sandal does just that with its subtle prints and textures fused into the silhouette of the sandal to encapsulate the spiritual and powerful energy of the island. The sandal takes design cues from the natural landscape and green mountainous terrains of Hawaii. On a technical standpoint, the sandal has additional cushioning for ultimate comfort for long outdoor adventures as well as support in the adjustable straps along the heel and top of the foot.