‘Embrace the suck’: How Jack Britt baseball persevered through an 8-game losing streak to earn its 1st win

Half Moon Bay hosted league leading Menlo Atherton on a windy Thursday afternoon. MA entered the game with a perfect league record of 10-0, and a 13 game winning streak overall. Josh Dybalski set the tone on the mound as he pitched a 1-2-3 first inning. Tristan Hofmann smoked a lead off line drive to left to start the game. William Moffitt put pressure on the defense, and reached on an error which scored Hofmann. Todd Damrosch then drove in Moffitt with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Cougars. MA was able to scratch out a run in the 2nd to cut the HMB lead in half. Aidan Vazquez started a rally in the bottom of the 3rd with a lead off single. Coleman Colucci singled, followed by a Moffitt single to load the bases with no outs. Vazquez and Moffitt would score on a pair of wild pitches building the lead to 4-1 HMB. Dybalski pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 4th as he was plain nasty on the bump. Damrosch started a 2 out rally in the 5th with with a single to right field. Courtesy Runner Kai Zanette ran for Damrosch and wound up scoring on a balk. David Nieves reached on error, and later scored on a Tanner Bye double down the left field line. Dybalski again pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 6th. In the top of the 7th MA rallied a comeback, but they came up short as Dybalski recorded the final out on a fly out to Liam Harrington. Dybalski earned the win and recorded 7 strikeouts in the complete game. HMB improves to (7-8 overall, and 5-5 in league).