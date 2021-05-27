Cancel
‘Embrace the suck’: How Jack Britt baseball persevered through an 8-game losing streak to earn its 1st win

Fayetteville Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAEFORD — Throughout a taxing 2021 season, the Jack Britt baseball team has continued to lean on one of its team mantras. “Part of the program is all about good body language and overcoming the struggle,” senior Caleb Locklear said. “Our coach has another saying: Embrace the suck. When things get tough, you just kind of brush it off and go on to the next at-bat or pitch.”

Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Lady Raiders split doubleheader with Jack Britt

ROCKINGHAM — Returning to the court for the first time in eight days, the Richmond Senior High School girls’ tennis team split Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Lady Raiders took the opening match against visiting Jack Britt High School 5-4, before falling in the later match 4-5. In the...
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Varsity Baseball Snaps MA’s 13 Game Win Streak

Half Moon Bay hosted league leading Menlo Atherton on a windy Thursday afternoon. MA entered the game with a perfect league record of 10-0, and a 13 game winning streak overall. Josh Dybalski set the tone on the mound as he pitched a 1-2-3 first inning. Tristan Hofmann smoked a lead off line drive to left to start the game. William Moffitt put pressure on the defense, and reached on an error which scored Hofmann. Todd Damrosch then drove in Moffitt with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Cougars. MA was able to scratch out a run in the 2nd to cut the HMB lead in half. Aidan Vazquez started a rally in the bottom of the 3rd with a lead off single. Coleman Colucci singled, followed by a Moffitt single to load the bases with no outs. Vazquez and Moffitt would score on a pair of wild pitches building the lead to 4-1 HMB. Dybalski pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 4th as he was plain nasty on the bump. Damrosch started a 2 out rally in the 5th with with a single to right field. Courtesy Runner Kai Zanette ran for Damrosch and wound up scoring on a balk. David Nieves reached on error, and later scored on a Tanner Bye double down the left field line. Dybalski again pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 6th. In the top of the 7th MA rallied a comeback, but they came up short as Dybalski recorded the final out on a fly out to Liam Harrington. Dybalski earned the win and recorded 7 strikeouts in the complete game. HMB improves to (7-8 overall, and 5-5 in league).
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Chicago Fire Football Club finally wins game after four game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Inter Miami. Inter Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy misjudged Stojanović’s free kick and bundled it into the goal. Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter, because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Baseball: Clemson loses 14-8

CLEMSON — Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.
Cannon Falls, MNcannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls baseball ends five game losing streak against K-W

The Cannon Falls baseball team had 12 hits and a strong pitching performance from Beau Zimmerman to end their five-game losing streak on Monday against Kenyon-Wanamingo, winning 11-5. Zimmerman held strong for the Bombers after allowing two singles and run to the Knights to start the game. In the last...
College SportsOmaha.com

UNO baseball ends regular season with three-game winning streak

MACOMB, Ill. — UNO ended the regular season with its third straight win as the Mavericks held off Western Illinois 8-6 Saturday. UNO never trailed as Masen Prososki and Eduardo Rosario homered in the third inning for a 3-0 lead. The Mavs expanded the lead to 8-2 in the sixth when Mike Boeve delivered a two-run single to left.
Waterloo, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Baseball: Lakeside Lutheran's winning streak snapped

FOND DU LAC — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 12-2 nonconference loss at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday. The Warriors (9-5) trailed 8-0 after three innings and Nathan Chesterman had the team’s only extra-base hit, tripling to lead off the fourth inning. Tyler...
Gorham, MESun-Journal

USM baseball rides 14-game winning streak into league title series

GORHAM — Back in early April, Ed Flaherty was wondering what was happening to his University of Southern Maine baseball team. The Huskies, traditionally among the best NCAA Division III teams in the nation, had lost five of six games to drop to 10-6. Among those losses were back-to-back shutout losses to Colby College (4-0) and St. Joseph’s College (5-0).
MLBwkzo.com

Tigers break four game losing streak, squeeze out 1-0 win over Cleveland

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers put the brakes on a four-game losing skid with a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians last night. Robbie Grossman plated the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Starter Jose Urena left the game in the sixth with cramping in his right arm.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets

New York Mets (20-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-23, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (2-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup as losers of their...
Baseballosceolasun.com

Saints baseball runs winning streak to nine

Summary: It was a very good matchup between the team’s pitching aces as Jared Lessman was on the mound for St. Croix Falls and was opposed by the Hurricanes Jonah Sande. SCF opened the scoring with a run in the first inning and added a pair of runs in both the third and fourth. Hayward rallied for two runs in the seventh but could not overcome the St. Croix Falls lead. With the win the Saints upped their overall record to 8-0.