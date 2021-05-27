Book on 'SPOTS' teaches Kelly Elementary kids about emotions

A school day at Kelly Elementary near Lewisburg includes more than traditional core teachings, as students are also learning about their emotions and how to handle them.

First-grade teacher Ashley Diggins and guidance counselor Kelli Molyneaux teamed to introduce the book series “A Little SPOT of Emotion.”

The illustrated series teaches children about different emotions that they may struggle to identify within themselves or describe: anger, anxiety, peaceful, happiness, sadness, confidence, love and “scribble,” which is a jumble of many emotions. They learn these emotions are normal.

“This really dives into each one of the emotions; how to deal with it and how to talk about things,” Diggins said. “We’re giving the kids the tools they need to calm down when big things happen.”

Diggins and Molyneaux coordinated a lesson special for Mental Health Awareness Day on May 6, with “SPOT” author Diane Alber joining via Zoom.

The books and resulting lessons support existing initiatives for positive behavior interventions and support as well as social emotional learning. The school’s Parent School Association (PSA) bought several box sets of the books to be shared among all grade levels — Kelly is home to kindergarten through third grade in the Lewisburg Area School District. The PSA also purchased full sets of plush dolls for each emotional “SPOT” and an additional book title.

Students use lessons about emotions from the books to express how they feel in any given moment. The plush dolls and an expansive chart of “SPOTS” allow the students to identify specifically how they feel, and a discussion ensues. Through the books, they learn coping mechanisms like breathing exercises and movement to manage anger and anxiety, for example.

Molyneaux said often the students she’s working with choose the scribble “SPOT” when asked how they feel. She then works with them to untangle the confusion to identify different emotions and their particular causes.

“We don’t always feel just one way. Throughout the day we can feel all these different ranges of emotions,” Molyneaux said.

Diggins does a daily emotions check-in with her students. On Tuesday, five had drawn the blue “SPOT” for sadness.

“Had they not drawn that ‘SPOT’ I would have never known. Because I did that check-in with them I was able to talk to them,” Diggins said.

“That check-in allowed them to unload some of that baggage they carried in with them,” Molyneaux said.

Five of Diggins’ students, all age 7, demonstrated how the “SPOTS” are used.

Gregory Kelly pointed to the excited “SPOT,” to which classmate Jake Benfer said: “Same.”

Up next was Camilla Osunde, who pointed to a character and said, “I’m feeling proud.” Adalyn Bavero chose relaxed, and Brielle Widerquist chose great.

“I taught my mom and dad and my brother,” Adalyn said of taking the lessons home. “We have feelings check-in every morning.”

