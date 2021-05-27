Cancel
Hanover, NH

Kim, McMahon & Perez Ternent: Even When Cases Get Cleared, Cultures of Harm Persist

By Gia Kim
Dartmouth
 13 days ago

Changing a culture of harm at Dartmouth requires community members to support survivors, especially when reacting to the Final Report of Maha Hasan Alshawi’s Investigation. Last summer, former PhD student Maha Hasan Alshawi gathered student and community support when her allegations of sexual harassment from computer science professor Alberto Quattrini Li were not sufficiently addressed. During this time, we, as members of the Student and Presidential Committee on Sexual Assault, took part in various conversations with administrators, hosted round tables and collaborated with Alshawi, as well as the advocacy group Justice4Maha, in response to the allegations and the lack of response by the College. We stand by our decision to have done so and will continue supporting and advocating for survivors on campus without hesitation. A formal investigation process began only after Alshawi risked her life in order to increase the visibility of the harm she experienced on campus.

www.thedartmouth.com
