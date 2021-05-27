2020 Annual Report: Here for It All

2020 brought unprecedented challenges to people in Michigan and around the world. We were confronted with responding to and managing a global public health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic – that not only imperiled the health and lives of our members, but also caused waves of economic disruption impacting our customers and the health care economy in our nation. Through it all, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and our enterprise companies responded with the commitment we’ve stood behind for more than 80 years – to be here when our members, customers, providers and communities need us. Over those decades, we’ve increased access to affordable health care, enhanced patient care and improved the overall health of Michigan’s citizens. We’ll continue to be here for it all.