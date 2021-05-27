Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

2020 Annual Report: Here for It All

mibluesperspectives.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 brought unprecedented challenges to people in Michigan and around the world. We were confronted with responding to and managing a global public health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic – that not only imperiled the health and lives of our members, but also caused waves of economic disruption impacting our customers and the health care economy in our nation. Through it all, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and our enterprise companies responded with the commitment we’ve stood behind for more than 80 years – to be here when our members, customers, providers and communities need us. Over those decades, we’ve increased access to affordable health care, enhanced patient care and improved the overall health of Michigan’s citizens. We’ll continue to be here for it all.

www.mibluesperspectives.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Economy#Annual Growth#Global Health#Global Economic Growth#Health Services#Michiganders#National Growth#Financial Support#Major Health Issues#Health Care Services#Corporate Contributions#Health Access#Unprecedented Challenges#Economic Disruption#Volunteerism#Affordable Health Care#Employer Group Customers#Equity#Care Management Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Businessdallassun.com

DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL Files 2019, 2020 Annual Reports and Q1 2021

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. a provider of digital marketing services to the regulated hemp and cannabis industry, is pleased to inform shareholders that it has filed its Annual Reports for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31 2020,which the Company did not previously file, and Q1 2021.'Our executive team has focused on the task of bringing our reporting up to date, a significant milestone that repositions Direct Equity International for the future', said CEO Robert Milstein. The Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company's website https://deqi.info.
BusinessTwice

ProSource Releases Annual State Of The Business Report

ProSource has released its annual State of the Business address video filmed on location at the ProSource Lighting Technology and Learning Center at the Dallas Market Center. Dave Workman, CEO and president of ProSource, recaps the key 2021 initiatives and challenges, focusing on the organization’s commitment to help members grow their businesses. Following the highlights of the State of the Business presentation is a guided video tour of the recently unveiled ProSource Lighting Technology and Learning Center, home to the exclusive ProSource Lighting Technology Certification Level 2 training.
TechnologySFGate

Keynova Group Releases Semi-Annual Banker Scorecard Report

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis for digital financial services since 1999, today announced the results of the Q2 2021 edition of its semi-annual Banker Scorecard. Bank of America retains its leadership position among the 22 leading U.S. retail banks evaluated, ranking No. 1 based on Overall Score. This edition also revealed key industry trends, including upgraded personal financial management and reporting offerings, advanced consumer savings tools and emerging predictive and proactive banking capabilities.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Dollar General publishes annual Serving Others report

In addition to publishing its annual Serving Others report, the retailer announced that Denine Torr has been named its new vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Dollar General is shining a light on just how it has served its employees, customers and communities across environmental, social and governance...
Economyaithority.com

Hired Releases Annual Report on Wage Gap and Workplace Discrimination

Men were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company 59% of the time in 2020, compared to 65% in 2019, according to a new report by Hired, the leading AI-driven hiring marketplace that matches tech and sales talent with top companies. The fifth annual report analyzes wage inequality and discrimination based on gender, sexuality, race, age, and non-traditional educational backgrounds in the tech industry.
Lansing, MIpioneertribune.com

Opioids Task Force: Annual report shows increase in deaths in 2020

LANSING – The Michigan Opioids Task Force and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have released the 2020 annual report that highlights the state’s efforts to respond to the opioid crisis. Highlighted initiatives include launching a statewide naloxone portal that has distributed over 100,000 kits containing the lifesaving overdose reversal medication. Another is starting a public media campaign focused […]
ScienceMedicalXpress

New report indicates annual economic impact of human genetics/genomics

Human genetics and genomics contributed $265 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019 and has the potential to drive significant further growth given major new areas of application, according to a new report issued today by the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG). The findings indicate that this research and industry sector has seen its annual impact on the U.S. economy grow five-fold in the last decade and outlined at least eight areas of expanding impact for human health and society. ASHG commissioned and funded the report and is grateful for generous additional contributions from Invitae and Regeneron. Neither company had any direct input into the analyses or report content.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

TrustArc Releases 2nd Annual Global Privacy Benchmarks Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, today released its 2021 TrustArc Global Privacy Benchmarks Report. Now in its second year, the Global Privacy Benchmarks Report highlights how companies' priorities and strategic approaches to data privacy and security are evolving and what their top challenges in privacy management and compliance readiness are.
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

ConcertoCare Named Direct Contracting Entity for CMMI

NEW YORK (June 1, 2021)—ConcertoCare, a risk-bearing in-home primary care provider for seniors, was named a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (Innovation Center). As a DCE, ConcertoCare (listed as Perfect Health by CMMI, dba ConcertoCare) will now be able to offer its world-class care solution to Medicare patients who would benefit from advanced primary care in the home.
Health Serviceshcinnovationgroup.com

Nation’s Largest Health Plan Group Rebrands, Commits to Provider Collaboration

On June 1, the leaders of the nation’s largest national association of health plans, the Washington, D.C.-based America’s Health Insurance Plans, announced that henceforth, their association would label itself simply by its initialism, “AHIP,” while committing to making health insurance more affordable for Americans and to collaborating with healthcare providers to improve the health of Americans.
HealthHartford Courant

As General Assembly winds down, legislators have not acted on nursing home reforms

Early this year, as legislators were beginning their work at the state Capitol amid a prolonged health crisis, a task force was created to study the dire conditions in Connecticut’s nursing homes. It issued a raft of suggestions, including higher minimum staffing levels, more stringent infection control measures and requirements...
Texas Statemhealthintelligence.com

Texas Lawmakers OK Telehealth Expansion for Medicaid, Public Health Plans

HB 4, which passed unanimously in the House and Senate and is now before Governor Greg Abbott, makes permanent some of the emergency health measures put in place by Abbott over the past year to address the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott called for a permanent expansion of connected health access and coverage in his 2021 State of the State Address.
Washington Statesanjuanjournal.com

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington state

Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Health Servicestechwire.net

Health Care Services Department Seeks Vendor Feedback on Draft RFP

The state Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) has issued a draft request for proposals and scheduled a webinar for vendors interested in potentially providing managed health-care services to beneficiaries of Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. “Interested parties may include, but are not limited to, health plans, counties, providers, advocates...
HealthNew Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: The ABCDs of Medicare Drug Coverage

While I wish it was as simple as telling apples from oranges, Medicare Part A, B, C, and D coverage is quite different on how they cover prescription drugs. It depends on the drug, where you receive it, and whether you are in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Healthwhvoradio.com

Deadline for Kentuckians to Sign Up for Reduced-Cost Health Insurance Coverage in August

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that more uninsured Kentuckians are eligible for reduced-cost health care coverage under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. To take advantage of reduced- and no-cost plans, Beshear says eligible Kentuckians — both uninsured and current enrollees — must be properly enrolled through the health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov.
Albany, NYhomecaremag.com

New York Homecare Associations Call on State Legislature to Reverse Medicaid Payment Policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (June 2, 2021)—The New York State Association of Health Care Providers (HCP), the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) and Leading Age New York (LANY) have called on the state legislature to support the homecare industry by passing S.6640 (May)/A.7304 (Gottfried). This bill would repeal an ill-conceived 2020 Medicaid policy—Public Health Law Section 3605-c—which authorizes an arbitrary, unilateral role for the state Department of Health to cut homecare through the issuance of a Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA) Request for Offers (RFO).