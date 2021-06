It may not have registered immediately with most people in our region, but the news from Kirkland, Washington, on Feb. 29, 2020, was a harbinger of things to come. The first COVID-19 outbreak inside a nursing home in the United States was reported to the CDC on that day, and the ripple effect did not take long to change day-to-day life in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the nation. By June, Dr. Holly Berndt – who oversees Holston Medical Group’s Alternative Outreach Services, a program dedicated to connecting with vulnerable patients at their residence in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities – saw drastic measures being put into place to protect older patients from the spread of the novel coronavirus.