Hanover, NH

Graduates, Interrupted: ’21s Look Forward to Continuing School Past Graduation

By Mia Seymour
Dartmouth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow ’21s who plan to finish their academic requirements past graduation this June are thinking about their extended time at Dartmouth. Gap years, graduating late, switching around our D plans: My friends and I have all thrown around these ideas casually since COVID-19 altered the college experience. What once seemed like a neat and orderly four-year timeline has since become far more individual, ad-hoc and ever-changing. More interesting, though, is the way that this situation has impacted the senior class. In order to make the most of their remaining time and personal goals, some seniors have decided to take the leap of faith and graduate late.

