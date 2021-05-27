Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Claire McMahon

Dartmouth
 2021-05-27

Changing a culture of harm at Dartmouth requires community members to support survivors, especially when reacting to the Final Report of Maha Hasan Alshawi’s Investigation.

www.thedartmouth.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth#The Final Report
Related
Summit County, UTkpcw.org

Claire Wiley

Fracking, Freedom, and Community in an American Town. On This Green Earth, NYU Professor Colin Jerolmack comes on to talk about fracking. The U.S. is the only country where property rights commonly extend beneath the Earth’s surface, granting landowners the ability to lease land for fracking, despite any health issues or environmental damage it may cause.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Wennberg: CRT

Let me begin by thanking the Rutland Herald for allowing competing views on Critical Race Theory (CRT) space on your pages. This is consistent with the long tradition of this newspaper and at odds with VTDigger and other publications that refuse to publish any criticism of CRT. Thank you. Following...
Educationthebeaumontnews.ca

Parkland School Division hosts Cultural Graduation Celebration

Parkland School Division (PSD) is celebrating the achievements of its Indigenous students. Last week, the division hosted its fifth annual “Cultural Graduation Celebration” at Memorial Composite High School (MCHS) for the graduating class of 2021. “Culturally, it’s really important for us to think about milestones and achievements in a sacred...
Societybattlefordsnow.com

Graffiti on Saskatoon cathedral after unmarked graves found

SASKATOON — The front of a Saskatoon cathedral was tagged with graffiti following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Saskatchewan. Red hand prints and the words “we were children” were painted on the doors of the St. Paul Co-Cathedral in the city’s...
Windham County, VTBrattleboro Reformer

Morrison | Graceful Health: Social determinants of health in Windham County

“Any family history of high blood pressure, strokes, or heart attacks?”. “If something happened, how long would it take you to get $500 together?”. You probably haven’t been asked that last one at a medical visit, but maybe it’s time you were. In the last 30 years, more and more evidence has piled up showing that some aspects of social and economic status are risk factors as important to illness and mortality as traditional villains like smoking or genetics. The common terminology for these is “social determinants of health.”
SocietyLaw.com

Diversity Initiative 2021: Olufunke Leroy

In the face of racial injustice, Leroy took the initiative in 2020 to help drive Fox Rothschild’s firmwide response to racial discrimination. Like many Americans, Leroy was horrified by the murder of George Floyd. She and several Black associates at the firm desperately wanted to apply their legal skills to address the pernicious effects of racial injustice. A relative newcomer who joined Fox in its Philadelphia office in January 2018, Leroy went straight to the top, asking firmwide managing partner Mark Morris to support firm attorneys working pro bono to represent protesters detained by police. Morris agreed, and Leroy ’s overture served as the seed from which the firm grew a national response to institutional racism. Recognizing additional needs in the Black community, Leroy expanded the pro bono effort, with firm leadership’s approval, to assisting Black-owned small businesses with insurance matters related to damage caused during the social unrest. To further focus the efforts of Fox attorneys eager to assist the effort, Leroy worked with the firm’s Knowledge Management department to consult local organizations in select cities to identify three discrete areas where legal assistance would have the most impact: criminal justice, small business support and housing issues.
Virginia, MNmesabitribune.com

Sundquist joins law firm

VIRGINIA — The law firm of Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, Ltd. ("CP&K") proudly announces that Karl Sundquist, J.D., has joined the law firm as an attorney and partner. Mr. Sundquist will be practicing in the areas of municipal & school law, criminal law, divorce and family law and general civil litigation.
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe among state’s leading counties in elder abuse

It can be difficult to grasp how some older adults live without security. Yet 1-in-6 of those adults may be affected by elder abuse, according to a 2017 review published in The Lancet Global Health. Buncombe County’s Aging & Adult Services receives hundreds of reports each year that allege neglect,...
EducationLeduc Representative

Parkland School Division hosts Cultural Graduation Celebration

Parkland School Division (PSD) is celebrating the achievements of its Indigenous students. Last week, the division hosted its fifth annual “Cultural Graduation Celebration” at Memorial Composite High School (MCHS) for the graduating class of 2021. “Culturally, it’s really important for us to think about milestones and achievements in a sacred...
Rutland, VTTimes-Argus

Wennberg: CRT

Let me begin by thanking the Rutland Herald for allowing competing views on Critical Race Theory (CRT) space on your pages. This is consistent with the long tradition of this newspaper and at odds with VTDigger and other publications that refuse to publish any criticism of CRT. Thank you. Following...
Societyvernonmatters.ca

Graffiti on Saskatoon cathedral after unmarked graves found

SASKATOON — The front of a Saskatoon cathedral was tagged with graffiti following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Saskatchewan. Red hand prints and the words “we were children” were painted on the doors of the St. Paul Co-Cathedral in the city’s...