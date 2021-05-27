Cancel
Arabian: A Seat at the Table

By Kami Arabian
Dartmouth
 2021-05-27

The College should grant students representation on its Board of Trustees. Over the past few months, many students have felt disconnected from the Dartmouth administration. Many of us believe that, despite their sincerest intentions, the administration cannot possibly understand how profoundly the COVID-19 pandemic has affected its students. While, of course, the administration has been forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the pandemic, student perspectives have been largely absent during these decision-making processes.

