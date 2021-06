A hiker who was missing for five days in California has been found alive, according to the Los Angeles’ County Sheriff’s DepartmentGeorge Null, 58, was walking in the Angeles National Forest, a wilderness outside Los Angeles, before getting lost on a trail. The sheriff’s department shared a photograph of Mr Null and one of the officers who found him on Twitter, and said he was glad to be found and taken to safety. Mr Null was believed to last accounted for in Pasadena on Saturday, 15 May, and the following day his car was discovered in the Angeles National Forest...