Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Memo: Biden feels the heat from all sides on immigration

By Niall Stanage
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLVB4_0aD4x5Kg00
© Getty Images

President Biden is under mounting pressure from both the left and right on immigration, the issue on which his polling numbers are worse than any other.

Progressives and human rights groups want to see Biden move faster to dismantle the last vestiges of former President Trump ’s approach — particularly in relation to a controversial measure that allows U.S. authorities to turn back would-be refugees on public health grounds.

But Republican politicians and conservative media are branding a sharp increase in attempted crossings of the southwestern border as “Biden’s border crisis.” They say that the president’s approach is encouraging illegal migration attempts and thus ceding control of the nation's frontiers.

When Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday, he came under a hail of critical questioning from GOP lawmakers.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) asked Mayorkas whether the Biden administration was sending the “message to one and all … that this country will not enforce its immigration laws?”

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) claimed that the White House had “rolled out a big welcome mat” for anyone who wanted to cross the border.

Mayorkas disputed both those claims. But there is little doubt that immigration has become a serious vulnerability for the administration.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found that just 35 percent of adults approve of how Biden is handling immigration issues. Fifty-two percent disapprove.

Those figures pose a startling contrast to Biden’s marks for handling the COVID-19 pandemic. On that topic, 65 percent approve and 30 percent disapprove.

The immigration ratings are also way below his overall job approval score — 48 percent approve and 40 percent disapprove of his performance so far.

The poll’s more granular findings show more red warning lights for Biden. Independent voters break decisively against him on immigration, with 52 percent disapproving of how he is handling the issue and just 29 percent approving. His disapproval from Republicans on the topic is sky-high at 91 percent. And more than 1 in 5 Democrats, 22 percent, also disapprove.

It seems likely that Republicans and independents believe Biden is taking too lenient an approach, but some Democrats might well hold the opposite objection.

One key point of contention for liberals is called Title 42.

Title 42, which dates back to a 1944 law, allows authorities to deny refuge to asylum-seekers, or migrants, on public health grounds. It was invoked by Trump during the early days of the pandemic, purportedly to slow the spread of COVID-19. Its deployment is closely identified with Trump adviser Stephen Miller , known for his ultra-hawkish attitude on immigration.

The Biden administration has not yet ceased to use Title 42 in the same way — to the growing exasperation of liberals.

“It was a concocted policy by Stephen Miller to close the border using the pandemic as cover,” complained Frank Sharry, the executive director of America’s Voice, an organization that advocates for liberal immigration reform.

Sharry added: “Whatever justification the White House feels for keeping Title 42 in place, given the political pressures they have come under, is behind us. More than 50 percent of the country is vaccinated, the level of infection is way down. The idea that this is a public health imperative is at this point losing its credibility.”

Sharry insisted the administration ought to “move with alacrity” to discontinue the use of Title 42.

It is not the first time Biden has irked progressives. Just a few weeks ago, a decision to maintain a Trump-era cap on the number of refugees the nation would admit sparked furious backlash. The White House made a swift U-turn on that question.

The administration’s jumpiness on the topic is one sign that it is feeling serious political pressure.

The latest figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show a huge spike in attempted crossings in the southwest.

The agency noted that encounters on the border numbered more than 170,000 in both March and April. Those numbers represent an increase of about 70 percent from 2019. (The numbers from 2020 were smaller still, though that is generally attributed to the effects of the pandemic.)

Conservatives complain that the shift in rhetoric from Trump to Biden has emboldened would-be migrants. Their ire is stoked further by reports like one which appeared in The Washington Post on Wednesday regarding ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The Post noted that ICE had 6,000 officers but that they “currently average one arrest every two months.” The story also stated that there were fewer than 3,000 deportations carried out by ICE last month, which it termed “the lowest level on record.”

Mayorkas, at his Wednesday appearance on Capitol Hill, said he did not believe the average arrest statistic was correct.

Still, conservatives believe Biden is in practical terms acceding to the left’s desire to abolish ICE without explicitly admitting he is doing so. The Republican National Committee sent reporters an email on Wednesday asserting, “Joe Biden is functionally abolishing ICE.”

“I don’t know what else he can do to handcuff and shackle” immigration enforcement, said Ira Mehlman, the media director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which supports stricter immigration laws and enforcement.

“Mayorkas has basically said he doesn’t want them to do very much,” Mehlman added. “If you have 6,000 officers averaging one arrest every two months, they become the equivalent of the Maytag repairman.”

The politics of the immigration issue are fiercely complicated.

Polls show a clear majority of Americans favor legalizing the status of people brought to the United States as children without authorization — the so-called Dreamers.

An ascendant left in the Democratic Party has pushed for greater liberalization generally, including decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings and providing government-run health insurance to people in the country illegally.

But those positions are far less popular than support for the Dreamers.

Meanwhile, immigration is a subject that garners enormous coverage from conservative media outlets and is at least perceived to help motivate GOP voters to turn up at the polls.

Brendan Steinhauser, a GOP strategist in Texas, said that for conservative voters in particular, “without a doubt, border security is right up there [in importance] nationally, right behind jobs and the economy.”

Politically, he added, “I think it just does motivate the border security, ‘enforce the law’ side more. It is more of a top issue and it moves them. On the progressive side of the Democratic Party, they worry about the humanitarian side in particular but they have other issues that are a little bit more important to them.”

Leftists, for their part, lament that Democratic moderates are too resistant to trying to recast the underlying terms of the debate.

“The duty of progressives is not simply to push for change on the details of the policy. It is to really articulate a different message and different vision of who immigrants are,” said progressive strategist Jonathan Tasini. “Progressives should believe in open borders. Immigrants have never been the threat that politicians want to portray them as. They have been used as a cover for bad economic policies that have nothing to do with immigration.”

The White House is far away from even grappling with those questions.

For now, Biden would surely be content to thread the needle between the competing political pressures he faces.

So far, it’s proving extremely hard for him to do so.

The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage.

View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

223K+
Followers
21K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Fleischmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigration#Immigration Policies#President Biden#U S Immigration#Gop Lawmakers#Homeland Security#The White House#Quinnipiac University#Republicans#Democrats#Conservatives#The Washington Post#Ice#Democratic Party#Voice#Immigration Issues#Immigration Laws#Immigration Enforcement#Gop Voters#Republican Politicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

History As It Happens: Biden's foreign policy

Every president wants to form his own foreign policy. Some presidents even see their names attached to doctrines that transcend their time in the White House. The Truman Doctrine, for instance, was based on the policy on containing communism as the Cold War hardened into what would become a multi-generational, global conflict between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden 'allies' painting him into a corner

Propaganda is a tricky thing. In an open society, it often does more damage to the perpetrators than to the target. And so it is with the progressive Left, who have managed to convince themselves that they have an overwhelming mandate for an exhausting list of policy demands and the political power to do whatever they want. Neither is true, and the delusion is likely to cost them.
ImmigrationWorkpermit.com

Cheaper US immigration system targeted by Biden

US President Joe Biden wants to make moving to America ‘cheaper and easier’ by overhauling the US immigration system, according to a New York Times report. A 46-page document titled ‘DHS Plan to Restore Trust in Our Legal Immigration System’ outlines plans to reverse many of former US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policies.
Presidential Electionreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Joe Biden makes Democrats feel good

It has become increasingly clear to me that one of the main differences between Republicans and Democrats is that, in general, Republicans deal in facts and Democrats deal in feelings. I recently had a conversation with a progressive buddy of mine, and I was laying out what a disaster the...
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden reinforces Trump's foreign policy betrayals

Brett McGurk was outraged. Without consulting his team, let alone U.S. allies, President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 6, 2019, that the United States would not only abandon Syrian Kurdish fighters with whom it had allied in order to defeat the Islamic State but also greenlight a Turkish invasion of northern Syria.
Texas StateDallas News

Biden, marking race massacre in Tulsa 100 years ago, denounces Texas Republicans’ ‘un-American’ bid to hamper Black voters

WASHINGTON – Two days after Texas Democrats’ dramatic walkout to stymie a bill they view as voter suppression, President Joe Biden called Tuesday for a “month of action” in Congress to safeguard voting rights, using a visit to Tulsa marking the 100th anniversary of a race massacre to condemned a nationwide GOP effort to undermine equality at the ballot box.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Biden labors to deliver promised change to African Americans

President Joe Biden -- who is popular with Black Americans, a voting bloc that helped him win the White House -- promised to "deliver some real change" during his first term in office. While he and Kamala Harris, the country's first Black vice president, have made some inroads, they already have encountered some stumbling blocks as well. Here is a look at Biden's relationship with the African American community, as he prepares to visit Tulsa for the 100th anniversary of a race massacre in the Oklahoma city, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history: