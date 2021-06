Having cleared all its regulatory hurdles, the UK’s new converged telco is full of ambition, but going toe-to-toe with BT will be very expensive. “With the fastest broadband and most reliable mobile network in the UK today, Virgin Media O2 is the complete package,” said Lutz Schüler, CEO of VMO2, at its official launch. It’s reasonable to infer from that an acknowledgement that it has neither the most reliable broadband nor the fastest mobile network. That would appear to identify the key areas for investment if VMO2 wants to have a compelling offering.