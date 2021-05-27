Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Faith Matters | Whatever happened to grace and mercy? The answer should make us uncomfortable

Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

“What was the biggest challenge to your faith in this last year?” I asked the high school students sitting across from me on Sunday. To a person they each said, “People stopped being kind, stopped loving one another, stopped caring.” They went on to talk about how divided their worlds are and how they feel like they are living in a time when no one is interested in seeing any point of view that they personally disagree with. They shared how social media and cancel culture is part of their daily living and how one single social media post can completely destroy real-life relationships that took years to cultivate.

