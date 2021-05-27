Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lm5sF_0aD4wqBb00
© Greg Nash

Senate Republicans see a special grand jury investigation into President Trump 's business practices by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. as more evidence that Democrats want to keep Trump in the spotlight to drag them down in the midterm election.

Republicans think the investigation will only further deepen partisan divisions over the former president and believe that even if he's indicted, it won’t diminish him as a political force in 2022 and beyond.

GOP lawmakers say a lot depends on what Vance is able to prove in court if he brings a criminal case against Trump, his business associates or the Trump Organization itself.

But they say it’s too early to assess whether a criminal indictment against Trump — or even a conviction — will inflict any serious damage on Trump’s popularity among Republican-leaning white working-class voters who are the core of his base.

One Senate Republican who requested anonymity said Trump would have to be “in jail” to be neutralized as a political force.

“It’s one thing if someone’s in jail,” the source said, predicting that otherwise Trump will be able to paint any criminal investigations of his business practices as political retribution.

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,’” Trump declared after The Washington Post reported that the Manhattan DA had convened a grand jury that is expected to consider an indictment of Trump or his associates.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday show a large majority of Republicans want Trump to run again for the White House in 2024.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans surveyed said they want Trump to launch a third presidential campaign while 25 percent of Republicans say he shouldn’t run.

Polling also shows a majority of Republicans have embraced Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud, even though those claims were never substantiated in court and even influential Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) have characterized the claims as “conspiracy theories,” “lies,” or “not substantiated.”

Other Republicans say they doubt Trump’s grip on the GOP base will be weakened by any criminal case that comes from New York, a solidly Democratic state.

“I’ve heard so much about what’s going to happen to Trump I just tune it all out,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “I don’t think anything coming out of New York is going to affect Trump very much.”

Graham said Democrats are going to try to keep relitigating Trump’s past actions right through the next election.

“We’ll try to make the election about their failed policies, they’ll I’m sure try to make it about President Trump,” he said.

“I think the 2022 election is going to be about the future, not the past. And I keep telling President Trump that,” he said.

At the same time, Graham acknowledges that the GOP’s political fortunes in 2022 and beyond are intertwined with Trump’s.

“His fate is our fate. If we do well in 2022 it helps him because he’s the leader of the party. If we don’t do well it hurts him. So time will tell,” he said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said if Trump is indicted or convicted, “people have to be prepared to accept it.”

But he noted that political experts have wrongly predicted Trump’s demise many times before.

“We’ve seen this before where a lot of people thought they had him and upon further review turns out they didn’t,” Cramer said, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller ’s lengthy multi-million-dollar probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

“I still expect that this would not go anywhere,” Cramer said of a grand-jury investigation into Trump.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who twice voted to convict Trump on articles of impeachment, said it’s hard to predict what the impact on Trump’s political future might be.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on what his legal future might be and as to what impact that would have on politics, you’d have to talk to some pundits,” he said. “He seems to have a pretty good hold on the base of our party. I think that’s unlikely to be swayed by almost anything.”

Trump famously declared in 2016: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

But Romney pointed out Trump has a long list of potential legal troubles.

Citing “the number of cases that have been brought with regards to the former president and his businesses,” Romney said “it’s a long list so he does have legal issues he’ll have to deal with.”

“We’ll see whether there’s some there there or not,” he added.

McConnell noted in February that Trump would be subject to criminal prosecution and civil litigation once he left office.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one,” the GOP leader said on Feb. 13, when he condemned Trump’s actions leading up to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

Prosecutors in Georgia have launched a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to overcome Biden’s victory in the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a civil investigation into the Trump organization in 2019 on the basis of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen ’s testimony that Trump provided differing valuations of his assets to lenders and the IRS in order to receive lower-interest loans and pay less in taxes.

Some Republican senators think Trump’s legal troubles will be a significant distraction for him going forward.

A senior GOP senator who requested anonymity said Trump will have less time and energy to focus on politics if he’s wrapped up in court battling criminal charges.

“It certainly changes his focus and time commitment,” the lawmaker said of Trump’s priorities if he’s under indictment.

Vance’s decision to convene a special grand jury for six months indicates his two-year investigation into Trump’s business dealings are getting closer to becoming more public.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said “certainly an indictment would impact anybody.”

He said Trump will be given due process but noted that once a president is out of office, he is subject to criminal charges like any citizen would be if he breaks the law.

“A former president is a citizen like everybody else and is subject to Article III courts like every other citizen of the United States,” Rounds said, making a reference to the Constitution’s division of powers.

Cramer also said the legal process needs to be respected.

“The district attorney has a job to do and he can do it,” he said. “I certainly am not familiar with all the details of the case.

“What his motivation is, whether it’s sincere, legal or political, I can’t judge and I’m not going to judge. I’m not going to impugn his intentions at all,” he said.

Asked if Trump would be diminished as a political force in 2022 if he’s indicted, Cramer said: “I would think it would but on the other hand it might fire up some people.

“You just never know in the era of Trump,” he added. “If it’s an honest, fair prosecutorial process and the evidence is collected in a fair way and is presented in a fair way, that’s all you can ask in a system like ours that is the best in the world.”

View All 73 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

223K+
Followers
21K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Letitia James
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Republicans#Senate Gop#Gop Lawmakers#Gop Politics#Democrats#The Trump Organization#American#The Washington Post#Quinnipiac University#The White House#Democratic#Russian#State#President Trump#Grand Jury#Criminal Charges#Impeachment#Election#Sen Mitt Romney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

House Democrats seek alternatives to January 6 commission

House Democrats aren’t giving up on their intention to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and are weighing a range of options — even after Senate Republicans blocked legislation on Friday to create a special commission to investigate the events of that day. In a call with...
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday linked Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers to problems many law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining personnel, drawing a hard line on the thorniest divide between bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. The...
POTUSWashington Times

Donald Trump Jr. unleashes on New York prosecutors for 'political persecution'

Donald Trump Jr. is accusing New York Democrats of “political persecution” in their drive to nail his father, former President Trump, the Trump family and the Trump Organization on criminal charges. Mr. Trump Jr. singled out New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned for the office in 2018 on...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republican senators killed the Capitol riot commission. But nobody wants to move on.

The “bipartisan blue-ribbon commission” has a reputation for being the mechanism presidents and Congress use to make sensitive issues disappear. That reputation is well earned. Led by experts or retired, ambitionless politicians, these panels tend to conduct themselves dryly and exhaustively, thereby exhausting their participants. And when they do produce a set of findings and maybe even some proscriptive recommendations, those conclusions are often ignored — without political consequence.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s company puts D.C. hotel lease up for sale, again

Former president Donald Trump’s company has again hired a broker to sell the lease to its D.C. hotel, according to two people familiar with the discussions, a second attempt to unload the property after the pandemic thwarted a previous effort. The Trump Organization previously listed the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel, in...
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Senate Republicans know those chose cowardice

Give Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, some credit. On Friday, Senate Republicans put the final nail in the coffin of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. On Sunday, not one Republican senator appeared on the network talk shows to defend another GOP blow against democracy. Instead, they left...
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

An Open Letter To Senator Joe Manchin

Good evening sir, how are you? Let me start with this. I’m not here to rag your position, nor am I here to start a juvenile pissing contest. That time is past. We’ll shake hands right now and agree that we are both men of honor and conscience, OK?. You...