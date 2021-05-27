Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Expression of the miR-302/367 microRNA cluster is regulated by a conserved long non-coding host-gene

By Karim Rahimi, Annette Christine Füchtbauer, Fardin Fathi, Seyed Javad Mowla, Ernst-Martin Füchtbauer
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroRNAs are important regulators of cellular functions. MiR-302/367 is a polycistronic miRNA cluster that can induce and maintain pluripotency. Here we investigate the transcriptional control and the processing of the miR-302 host-gene in mice. Our results indicate that the mmu-miR-302 host-gene is alternatively spliced, polyadenylated and exported from the nucleus. The regulatory sequences extend at least 2 kb upstream of the transcription start site and contain several conserved binding sites for both transcriptional activators and repressors. The gene structure and regulatory elements are highly conserved between mouse and human. So far, regulating miR-302 expression is the only known function of the miR-302 host-gene. Even though we here only provide one example, regulation of microRNA transcription might be a so far little recognized function of long non-coding RNA genes.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell Research#Embryonic Stem Cell#Stem Cells#Small Nuclear Rna#Human Activity#Mir 302 367#Mir 367#Tgf#Hsa#Oct4 Nanog#Coup Tfii#Abc#Thermo Fisher Scientific#S J F Chtbauer#Millipore#Pan Biotech Gmbh#Invitrogen#Ge Healthcare#Aarhus C#Sjm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Evolutionarily conserved hierarchical gene regulatory networks for plant salt stress response

Plant cells constantly alter their gene expression profiles to respond to environmental fluctuations. These continuous adjustments are regulated by multi-hierarchical networks of transcription factors. To understand how such gene regulatory networks (GRNs) have stabilized evolutionarily while allowing for species-specific responses, we compare the GRNs underlying salt response in the early-diverging and late-diverging plants Marchantia polymorpha and Arabidopsis thaliana. Salt-responsive GRNs, constructed on the basis of the temporal transcriptional patterns in the two species, share common trans-regulators but exhibit an evolutionary divergence in cis-regulatory sequences and in the overall network sizes. In both species, WRKY-family transcription factors and their feedback loops serve as central nodes in salt-responsive GRNs. The divergent cis-regulatory sequences of WRKY-target genes are probably associated with the expansion in network size, linking salt stress to tissue-specific developmental and physiological responses. The WRKY modules and highly linked WRKY feedback loops have been preserved widely in other plants, including rice, while keeping their binding-motif sequences mutable. Together, the conserved trans-regulators and the quickly evolving cis-regulatory sequences allow salt-responsive GRNs to adapt over a long evolutionary timescale while maintaining some consistent regulatory structure. This strategy may benefit plants as they adapt to changing environments.
HealthNature.com

Gene expression alterations in salivary gland epithelia of Sjögren’s syndrome patients are associated with clinical and histopathological manifestations

Sjögren’s syndrome (SS) is a complex autoimmune disease associated with lymphocytic infiltration and secretory dysfunction of salivary and lacrimal glands. Although the etiology of SS remains unclear, evidence suggests that epithelial damage of the glands elicits immune and fibrotic responses in SS. To define molecular changes underlying epithelial tissue damage in SS, we laser capture microdissected (LCM) labial salivary gland epithelia from 8 SS and 8 non-SS controls for analysis by RNA sequencing (RNAseq). Computational interrogation of gene expression signatures revealed that, in addition to a division of SS and non-SS samples, there was a potential intermediate state overlapping clustering of SS and non-SS samples. Differential expression analysis uncovered signaling events likely associated with distinct SS pathogenesis. Notable signals included the enrichment of IFN-γ and JAK/STAT-regulated genes, and the induction of genes encoding secreted factors, such as LTF, BMP3, and MMP7, implicated in immune responses, matrix remodeling and tissue destruction. Identification of gene expression signatures of salivary epithelia associated with mixed clinical and histopathological characteristics suggests that SS pathology may be defined by distinct molecular subtypes. We conclude that gene expression changes arising in the damaged salivary epithelia may offer novel insights into the signals contributing to SS development and progression.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression signatures predict response to therapy with growth hormone

Recombinant human growth hormone (r-hGH) is used as a therapeutic agent for disorders of growth including growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and Turner syndrome (TS). Treatment is costly and current methods to model response are inexact. GHD (n = 71) and TS patients (n = 43) were recruited to study response to r-hGH over 5 years. Analysis was performed using 1219 genetic markers and baseline (pre-treatment) blood transcriptome. Random forest was used to determine predictive value of transcriptomic data associated with growth response. No genetic marker passed the stringency criteria for prediction. However, we identified an identical set of genes in both GHD and TS whose expression could be used to classify therapeutic response to r-hGH with a high accuracy (AUC > 0.9). Combining transcriptomic markers with clinical phenotype was shown to significantly reduce predictive error. This work could be translated into a single genomic test linked to a prediction algorithm to improve clinical management. Trial registration numbers: NCT00256126 and NCT00699855.
WildlifeNature.com

Gene expression and morphological responses of Lolium perenne L. exposed to cadmium (Cd) and mercury (Hg)

Soil contamination with heavy metals is a major problem worldwide, due to the increasing impact mainly caused by anthropogenic activities. This research evaluated the phytoremediation capacity of, Lolium perenne for heavy metals such as cadmium (Cd2+) and mercury (Hg2+), and the effects of these metals on morphology, biomass production, and the changes on gene expression. Seeds of L. perenne were exposed to six concentrations of Cd2+ and Hg2+ in the range of 0 to 25 mg L−1, and two mixtures of Cd2+–Hg2. The Non-Observed Effect Level (NOEL) was established with dose response curves and the expression of specific genes was evaluated applying a commercially available quantitative reverse transcription (RT-qPCR) assay. There was no significant effect when exposing the seeds to Hg2+, for Cd2+ the maximum concentration was established in 0.1 mg L−1, and for the two concentrations of mixtures, there was a negative effect. An increase of expression of genes that regulate antioxidant activity and stress was found when the plant was exposed to heavy metals. Given the high tolerance to metals analyzed that was reflected both, the development of the plant and in its molecular response, these results highlight that L. perenne is a plant with phytoremediator potential.
ScienceNature.com

Scalable, multimodal profiling of chromatin accessibility, gene expression and protein levels in single cells

Recent technological advances have enabled massively parallel chromatin profiling with scATAC-seq (single-cell assay for transposase accessible chromatin by sequencing). Here we present ATAC with select antigen profiling by sequencing (ASAP-seq), a tool to simultaneously profile accessible chromatin and protein levels. Our approach pairs sparse scATAC-seq data with robust detection of hundreds of cell surface and intracellular protein markers and optional capture of mitochondrial DNA for clonal tracking, capturing three distinct modalities in single cells. ASAP-seq uses a bridging approach that repurposes antibody:oligonucleotide conjugates designed for existing technologies that pair protein measurements with single-cell RNA sequencing. Together with DOGMA-seq, an adaptation of CITE-seq (cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing) for measuring gene activity across the central dogma of gene regulation, we demonstrate the utility of systematic multi-omic profiling by revealing coordinated and distinct changes in chromatin, RNA and surface proteins during native hematopoietic differentiation and peripheral blood mononuclear cell stimulation and as a combinatorial decoder and reporter of multiplexed perturbations in primary T cells.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers Describe Tool to Uncover Alternative Polyadenylation, Way to Find Conserved Non-Coding Sequences, More

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California, Irvine, have developed a bioinformatic algorithm to uncover instances of alternative polyadenylation at single-cell and single-gene resolution from single-cell RNA-seq data. The researchers applied their Dynamic Analysis of Alternative PolyAdenylation from Single-cell RNA-seq, or scDaPars, tool to real and simulated data to show that it could recover alternative polyadenylation events otherwise missed due to low levels of sequenced mRNA. Further, applying scDaPars to cancer and human endoderm differentiation data enabled the researchers to tease out additional cell subpopulations. "Thus, scDaPars will enable us to understand cellular heterogeneity at the post-transcriptional APA level," the researchers say.
CancerNature.com

High glucose induced c-Met activation promotes aggressive phenotype and regulates expression of glucose metabolism genes in HCC cells

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is strongly associated with metabolic dysregulations/deregulations and hyperglycemia is a common metabolic disturbance in metabolic diseases. Hyperglycemia is defined to promote epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) of cancer cells in various cancers but its molecular contribution to HCC progression and aggressiveness is relatively unclear. In this study, we analyzed the molecular mechanisms behind the hyperglycemia-induced EMT in HCC cell lines. Here, we report that high glucose promotes EMT through activating c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase via promoting its ligand-independent homodimerization. c-Met activation is critical for high glucose induced acquisition of mesenchymal phenotype, survival under high glucose stress and reprogramming of cellular metabolism by modulating glucose metabolism gene expression to promote aggressiveness in HCC cells. The crucial role of c-Met in high glucose induced EMT and aggressiveness may be the potential link between metabolic syndrome-related hepatocarcinogenesis and/or HCC progression. Considering c-Met inhibition in hyperglycemic patients would be an important complementary strategy for therapy that favors sensitization of HCC cells to therapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

A conserved rhizobial peptidase that interacts with host-derived symbiotic peptides

In the Medicago truncatula-Sinorhizobium meliloti symbiosis, chemical signaling initiates rhizobial infection of root nodule tissue, where a large portion of the bacteria are endocytosed into root nodule cells to function in nitrogen-fixing organelles. These intracellular bacteria are subjected to an arsenal of plant-derived nodule-specific cysteine-rich (NCR) peptides, which induce the physiological changes that accompany nitrogen fixation. NCR peptides drive these intracellular bacteria toward terminal differentiation. The bacterial peptidase HrrP was previously shown to degrade host-derived NCR peptides and give the bacterial symbionts greater fitness at the expense of host fitness. The hrrP gene is found in roughly 10% of Sinorhizobium isolates, as it is carried on an accessory plasmid. The objective of the present study is to identify peptidase genes in the core genome of S. meliloti that modulate symbiotic outcome in a manner similar to the accessory hrrP gene. In an overexpression screen of annotated peptidase genes, we identified one such symbiosis-associated peptidase (sap) gene, sapA (SMc00451). When overexpressed, sapA leads to a significant decrease in plant fitness. Its promoter is active in root nodules, with only weak expression evident under free-living conditions. The SapA enzyme can degrade a broad range of NCR peptides in vitro.
WildlifePhys.org

Rooting regulators are evolutionarily conserved

Many plants can easily be regenerated and multiplied using cuttings. Crucial is that the cutting can initiate the formation of roots, a process called adventitious rooting. Sanaria Abbas Jaafer Alallaq showed in her Ph.D. thesis that some of the molecular regulators that control the initiation of adventitious roots in plants are similar in non-woody and woody plants like Norway spruce and poplar. She will defend her Ph.D. thesis at Umeå University on Thursday 3 June.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

UBE4B, a microRNA-9 target gene, promotes autophagy-mediated Tau degradation

The formation of hyperphosphorylated intracellular Tau tangles in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Tau hyperphosphorylation destabilizes microtubules, promoting neurodegeneration in AD patients. To identify suppressors of tau-mediated AD, we perform a screen using a microRNA (miR) library in Drosophila and identify the miR-9 family as suppressors of human tau overexpression phenotypes. CG11070, a miR-9a target gene, and its mammalian orthologue UBE4B, an E3/E4 ubiquitin ligase, alleviate eye neurodegeneration, synaptic bouton defects, and crawling phenotypes in Drosophila human tau overexpression models. Total and phosphorylated Tau levels also decrease upon CG11070 or UBE4B overexpression. In mammalian neuroblastoma cells, overexpression of UBE4B and STUB1, which encodes the E3 ligase CHIP, increases the ubiquitination and degradation of Tau. In the Tau-BiFC mouse model, UBE4B and STUB1 overexpression also increase oligomeric Tau degradation. Inhibitor assays of the autophagy and proteasome systems reveal that the autophagy-lysosome system is the major pathway for Tau degradation in this context. These results demonstrate that UBE4B, a miR-9 target gene, promotes autophagy-mediated Tau degradation together with STUB1, and is thus an innovative therapeutic approach for AD.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
HealthNature.com

Gene expression studies in Depression development and treatment: an overview of the underlying molecular mechanisms and biological processes to identify biomarkers

A combination of different risk factors, such as genetic, environmental and psychological factors, together with immune system, stress response, brain neuroplasticity and the regulation of neurotransmitters, is thought to lead to the development of major depressive disorder (MDD). A growing number of studies have tried to investigate the underlying mechanisms of MDD by analysing the expression levels of genes involved in such biological processes. These studies have shown that MDD is not just a brain disorder, but also a body disorder, and this is mainly due to the interplay between the periphery and the Central Nervous System (CNS). To this purpose, most of the studies conducted so far have mainly dedicated to the analysis of the gene expression levels using postmortem brain tissue as well as peripheral blood samples of MDD patients. In this paper, we reviewed the current literature on candidate gene expression alterations and the few existing transcriptomics studies in MDD focusing on inflammation, neuroplasticity, neurotransmitters and stress-related genes. Moreover, we focused our attention on studies, which have investigated mRNA levels as biomarkers to predict therapy outcomes. This is important as many patients do not respond to antidepressant medication or could experience adverse side effects, leading to the interruption of treatment. Unfortunately, the right choice of antidepressant for each individual still remains largely a matter of taking an educated guess.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ScienceNature.com

Elongation factor ELOF1 drives transcription-coupled repair and prevents genome instability

Correct transcription is crucial for life. However, DNA damage severely impedes elongating RNA polymerase II, causing transcription inhibition and transcription-replication conflicts. Cells are equipped with intricate mechanisms to counteract the severe consequence of these transcription-blocking lesions. However, the exact mechanism and factors involved remain largely unknown. Here, using a genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screen, we identified the elongation factor ELOF1 as an important factor in the transcription stress response following DNA damage. We show that ELOF1 has an evolutionarily conserved role in transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER), where it promotes recruitment of the TC-NER factors UVSSA and TFIIH to efficiently repair transcription-blocking lesions and resume transcription. Additionally, ELOF1 modulates transcription to protect cells against transcription-mediated replication stress, thereby preserving genome stability. Thus, ELOF1 protects the transcription machinery from DNA damage via two distinct mechanisms.
CancerNature.com

Adjuvant properties of IFN-γ and GM-CSF in the scFv6.C4 DNA vaccine against CEA-expressing tumors

Tumor-associated carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a natural target for vaccines against colorectal cancers. Our previous experience with a DNA vaccine with scFv6.C4, a CEA surrogate, showed a CEA-specific immune response with 40% of tumor-free mice after challenge with B16F10-CEA and 47% with MC38-CEA cells. These percentages increased to 63% after using FrC as an adjuvant. To further enhance the vaccine efficacy, we tested GM-CSF and IFNγ as adjuvants. C57BL/6J-CEA2682 mice were immunized 4 times with uP-PS/scFv6.C4, uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-IFNγ, or uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-GMCSF. After one week, the mice were challenged with MC38-CEA, and tumor growth was monitored over 100 days. Immunization with scFv6.C4 and scFv6.C4 + GM-CSF resulted in a gradual increase in the anti-CEA antibody titer, while scFv6.C4 + IFNγ immunization led to a rapid and sustained increase in the titer. The addition of IFNγ also induced higher CD4 + and CD8 + responses. When challenged, almost 80% of the scFv6.C4 + IFNγ-vaccinated mice did not develop tumors, while the others had a significant tumor growth delay. The probability of being tumor-free was 2700% higher using scFv6.C4 + IFNγ than scFv6.C4. The addition of GM-CSF had no additional effect on tumor protection. DNA immunization with scFv6.C4 + IFNγ, but not GM-CSF, increased the antitumor effect via readily sustained specific humoral and cytotoxic responses to CEA.