Inferring long-distance connectivity shaped by air-mass movement for improved experimental design in aerobiology

The collection and analysis of air samples for the study of microbial airborne communities or the detection of airborne pathogens is one of the few insights that we can grasp of a continuously moving flux of microorganisms from their sources to their sinks through the atmosphere. For large-scale studies, a comprehensive sampling of the atmosphere is beyond the scopes of any reasonable experimental setting, making the choice of the sampling locations and dates a key factor for the representativeness of the collected data. In this work we present a new method for revealing the main patterns of air-mass connectivity over a large geographical area using the formalism of spatio-temporal networks, that are particularly suitable for representing complex patterns of connection. We use the coastline of the Mediterranean basin as an example. We reveal a temporal pattern of connectivity over the study area with regions that act as strong sources or strong receptors according to the season of the year. The comparison of the two seasonal networks has also allowed us to propose a new methodology for comparing spatial weighted networks that is inspired from the small-world property of non-spatial networks.