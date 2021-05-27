Cancel
Irregularities in MBBS exam at Azeezia Medical College; police to collect documents from health university

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOLLAM: The police will collect documents from the health university in connection with the irregularities noticed in the MBBS exam at Azeezia Medical College Hospital. The exam paper written with the help of an impersonator will be seized. The statement of the officials who conducted the internal probe will also be recorded. — The investigation team has decided to question the students accused in the case only after collecting all the evidence. The statements of the officers on duty will also be collected soon. The health university found irregularities in the examination of answer sheets of three students in the MBBS examination held at Azeezia Medical College on January 6, 2021.

keralakaumudi.com
